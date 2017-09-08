Sports 09-06-2017

RhS sports Roundup

RHS football team to host Gloucester in season-opener

The Revere High football team will start its 2017 season Friday evening when Coach Lou Cicatelli and his Patriot crew host Gloucester under the lights at Harry Della Russo Stadium. The opening kick-off is set for 6:30.

Cicatelli has led Revere to two consecutive winning seasons, marking the first time that the Patriot grid program has accomplished that feat since the early 1980s, and will be aiming for a three-peat performance starting Friday night.

Seniors Edeh Ballo and Ronnie Marcelino will captain the 2017 edition of the Patriots. Ballo will be one of Revere’s principal running backs and Marcelino will play on the offensive line. Both also will see action on the other side of the ball.

Calling the signals for the Patriots will be sophomore Jonathan Murphy. Murphy, who played with the junior varsity last season, is the younger brother of former RHS standout Danny Murphy, who quarterbacked the Patriots to a memorable 7-4 campaign in 2015.

“Jonathan is getting better every day,” said Cicatelli. “He’s been progressing very well throughout the pre-season.”

Murphy turned in an impressive performance in Saturday morning’s final pre-season scrimmage against Northeast Regional. Murphy connected on 7-of-12 passes, including a 30-yard TD pass to Jim Kiousiss. He also turned a broken play into a 60-yard touchdown run.

“The offense had some trouble moving the ball in our scrimmage with Saugus last Tuesday, but we did much better against Northeast,” said Cicatelli, who noted the fine running of transfer student Darius McNeil and Ballo in addition to Murphy’s aerial feats.

“Our defense has done well in all three of our scrimmages and we’re hoping that the defense will be a big strength for us,” added the coach. Among the players who have been impressive in the pre-season is junior Ronwhen Pierre who, at 6’-4”, 235 lbs., figures to be an anchor of the defensive line. Ballo at defensive end and the linebacking trio of Marcelino, Kioussis, and James Furlong also have shone in the pre-season.

On the injury front, RHS place-kicker and receiver Badr Haou is day-to-day with an ankle injury.

Gloucester will be a strong test for the Patriots. Although the visiting Fishermen are not big, they have a lot of speed.

“Gloucester is in our division and always is one of the top teams on the North Shore,” said Cicatelli, whose squad came out on the short end of a 33-0 decision at Gloucester last year. “The game will be a challenge for us.”

The Patriots will encounter a strong schedule under the new alignment of the Northeastern Conference, which will welcome Medford, Somerville, and Malden from the former Greater Boston League. (Everett will not participate in the NEC in football, but will play an independent schedule in that sport only).

The 15 schools in the NEC have been grouped into three divisions (large, medium, and small), with Revere falling into the middle grouping along with Peabody, Gloucester, Somerville, Medford, and Marblehead. The Patriots will face those five teams, as well as crossover-opponents Swampscott (from the small division) and Lynn Classical (from the large).

After those first seven games, qualifying teams then will go into the state playoff system, with Revere slotted in Division 4. The Pats will play three games thereafter (either advancing in the winners’ bracket or being relegated to the losers’) and then will face traditional rival Winthrop on Thanksgiving Day.

Teams that qualify for the state Super Bowl playoff tournament will compete after

Thanksgiving.

Cicatelli and his crew will be in for a treat Saturday when they will go as a group to take in their annual Boston College football game at the Heights. The Eagles are playing Wake Forest in an Atlantic Coast Conference contest.

The B.C. game has been an annual event for the RHS grid program under Cicatelli for the past 10 years or so. The team conducts fundraisers for the cost of the tickets and transportation.

Fall sports season in full swing this week

The fall sports season swings into high gear this week for all of the RHS athletic teams.

The cross-country teams, under the direction of veteran coaches Katie Sinnott (for the girls) and Mike Flynn (boys) trekked to Medford yesterday (Tuesday) and will go to Everett Monday .

Coach Briana Scata and her field hockey squad also got underway yesterday against Haverhill. The Lady Patriots will host Marblehead Friday and entertain Beverly Monday.

The golfers, coached by Brandon Pezzuto, swung into action yesterday against Salem at Cedar Glen and then will make the short trips to Winthrop Monday and to Malden Tuesday.

The RHS volleyball team, which will be coached by Lianne O’Hara, play in their season-opening match today (Wednesday) at Danvers. The Lady Patriots host Somerville Friday and travel to Saugus Tuesday.

Coach Manuel Lopes and his boys soccer team kick off their season tomorrow (Thursday), hosting the Jeremiah Burke School, and will travel to Somerville Monday and will entertain Medford next Wednesday at 3:30.

The girls’ soccer team, under the direction of coach Erin Parker, plays at O’Bryant High Friday and at Winthrop Monday. They will host Gloucester next Wednesday at 5:15.