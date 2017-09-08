Police Briefs 09-06-2017

Revere Police NEWS

CINEMA HIT BY GUNFIRE

The Showcase Cinema was apparently hit by gunfire in the early morning hours of Aug. 30, and police are investigating the circumstances.

Police said someone reported hearing gunshots in the vicinity around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 30, but owners of the theatre reported damage later that morning upon opening.

There was damage to the windows and doors, and a television had been shot inside as well.

Police located shell casings and it is under investigation.

CHASED TO MELROSE

A Chelsea man led Revere Police on a wild journey through the City and all the way to Melrose, getting caught in a driveway in Melrose but still not giving up easily.

Police encountered the man around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning on Hutchinson Street when he made a motor vehicle infraction. Officers tried to pull him over, but he wouldn’t stop.

He continued on to American Legion Highway and Squire Road and into Copeland Circle. Police continued to follow as he left the city and drove through Malden and into Melrose.

He was only caught when he pulled into a driveway in Melrose to turn around and police blocked him in.

Still, he tried to get around the cruiser and hit it with his car. Police had to have a scuffle to apprehend him.

Jonathan Arce, 30, of Chelsea, was charged with operating negligently, failing to stop, being an habitual traffic offender, driving with a suspended license (subsequent offense) and two warrants.

CLAIMS CHEST PAINS OVER FIRE EXAM FRACAS

One Prospect Avenue family said former Fire Chief Gene Doherty was responsible for the patriarch of the family nearly having a heart attack, that coming after the man was in a heated argument with Doherty about an old fire issue while shopping at the Market Basket.

Police were called to the Prospect Avenue home around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 30 for a man having chest pains.

The victim’s wife said her husband was worked up because he had been in a heated argument at Market Basket with Doherty. The argument was related to the man’s son being passed over for a promotion in the Revere Fire Department some years ago.

When he got home after the argument, he felt he needed medical attention.

Police noted the matter.

FATAL OVERDOSE

Revere Police are investigating a fatal overdose that occurred in a car early Thursday morning on Calumet Street – including whether or not another person fled the scene without calling 9-1-1, an action that might have saved the woman’s life.

Police said around 12:52 a.m. on Thursday, a car parked in front of a home on Calumet Street and neighbors found it suspicious. Witnesses called police and said someone might have fled the scene.

The witnesses noticed the woman in the car in distress, and they actually had Narcan in their home. Witnesses administered Narcan at the scene as police responded to the area.

When officers arrived, they also administered Narcan and the woman was later taken to CHA Everett Hospital.

She died there shortly after arrival.

Lt. Amy O’Hara said it is important for everyone to know that the Good Samaritan Law passed in 2012 prevents anyone who reports a drug overdose from being charged.

In the case above, it’s possible that the person in the car could have reported the overdose, been protected by the law, and also saved someone’s life.

INVESTIGATING DEATH

Revere Police are investigating a suspicious death at the Comfort Inn on Weds., Aug. 30.

Around 2 p.m., police were called to the hotel for a woman that had died in her room. A person sharing the room said she left for a little while, and when she returned, her friend was dead.

Police said they knew the deceased, who was just 37, from previous encounters.

The death did not appear to show signs of trauma or foul play, police said. They are investigating the circumstances.

RED LIGHT, OUI

Revere Police arrested an Arlington man for operating under the influence of liquor on Saturday morning when he ran a red light and went into oncoming traffic at Mahoney Circle.

Around 2:54 a.m., police on patrol saw the man run through a red light and cause oncoming traffic to have to swerve to miss him. Prior to the red light, the man had been signaling to take a left turn where no turns were allowed.

Officers pulled him over, and after an investigation, found him to clearly be under the influence of alcohol.

William Rocha, 23, of Arlington, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor.

ARREST Report

TUESDAY, AUGUST 29

Felix J. Vega, 54, of Chelsea, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31

Henry Joel Baez, 24, of Lynn, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Anass Rhim, 30, of Boston, was arrested on two outstanding warrants.

Sean M. Pryor, 44, of 25 Steeple St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Thomas A. Casali, 60, of 70 Stowers St., was arrested on charges of assault & battery in a domestic situation and resisting arrest.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 31

William S. Martinez, 38, of Everett, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor and operating a motor vehicle negligently so as to endanger. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of speeding.

Patrick J. Farris, 25, of Boston, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after his right to operate had been suspended. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of an equipment violation.

James M. Morris, 25, of 4 Wolcott Ave., was arrested on a charge of carrying a dangerous weapon.

Clinton C. Oborn, 46, of 418 Revere Beach Parkway, was arrested on charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon and assault in a domestic situation.

Giovanni A.Lopez, 27, of East Boston, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after his right to operate had been suspended. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of failing to keep to the right.

Kathleen M. Piracini, 34, of 27 Alice St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of shoplifting (3rd offense).

Jill Annese, 40, of 11 Frank Ave., was arrested on charges of assault & battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault & battery in a domestic situation.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Jonathan Arce, 30, of Chelsea, was arrested on two outstanding warrants and on charges of operating a motor vehicle negligently so as to endanger, falling to stop for a police officer, and operating a motor vehicle after his right to operate had been suspended (subsequent offense).