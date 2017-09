The Second Annual Revere High Golf Tournament, under the direction of RHS golf coach Brandon Pezzuto, was held Sept. 1 at Hillview Golf Course in North Reading. One hundred golfers helped support the RHS golf program. Pictured at the post-tournament luncheon are RHS golfers, from left, Jillian Eaves, Dante Raffa, Austin Villalobos, Robert Stoica, Kenny Uminski, and Matt Cravotta. For more photos of the tournament.