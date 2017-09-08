Obituaries 09-06-2017

Paul R. (The Greek) Kretas

Born on April 23, 1951 – Age 66

The strongest man we ever met left this earth surrounded by family and friends. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Elaine (Santella) Kretas, his son, Christopher P. Kretas, his daughter, Tara Ragucci and son in law ,Louis Ragucci; his brother George Kretas and his wife, Maria; his beloved grandchildren Steele and Shay Ragucci, all his nieces and nephews and their children and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Mr. And Mrs. John Kretas and also by his brother, John Michael Kretas.

A special thank you to our wonderful friends who supported us during this difficult time.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Thursday, September 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 12 noon. Interment will be at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MGH Cancer Center, Attn Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101. For guest book please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Joane Gavegnano

Charter life member of Mottola Post VFW Ladies’ Auxiliary

Joan (Salvatore) Gavegnano of Revere entered into rest on Thursday, August 31 in the Winthrop Place in Winthrop. She was 86 years old.

Born and a lifelong resident of Revere, she was a charter life member of the Joseph Leon Mottola Post, VFW Revere Ladies’ Auxiliary.

The beloved wife of the late Joseph George Gavegnano, she was the dear and devoted mother of Karen J. Simonelli of Everett and the late Richard Turco; sister of Robert Salvatore of Lynnfield, Delores “Dolly” Cohen of Melrose and the late Lawrence “Buzzy” Salvatore and Patricia DiSalvo; loving “Nana Joan” to Stephen Simonelli and his wife, Antonette of Revere and great “Nana Joan” to Jacob Peter Simonelli. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joan’s visiting hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.) Everett on Thursday, September 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. Her funeral will be from the funeral home on Friday at 8:45 a.m. followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Anthony’s of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Prospect House, Revere and the Winthrop House, Winthrop for the comforting, compassionate care that was given to Joan while in residence these last few months and years. Contributions in Joan’s memory to the charity of one’s choice would be sincerely appreciated.

–

Antonino ‘Tom’ Sorrentino

Family man and recently retired first-class barber

Antonino “Tom” Sorrentino, a Revere resident for more than 60 years, passed away on his 88th birthday, Thursday, August 31, at Winthrop Place Nursing and Living Center of Winthrop following a brief illness.

Born and raised in Messina, Sicily, Italy, the family came to the USA when he was 10 years old and settled in Somerville and where “Tom” lived and was educated until he later moved to the Point of Pines Section of Revere for more than 60 years.

“Tom” began working as a barber at the hand of his older brother in Boston at the age of 13. The brothers worked for the original Paul’s Barber Shop of Boston. Subsequently, they bought the shop and set up a chair in the “Financial District” of Boston. Another move brought the brothers to Chelsea, where they continued their business on Washington Avenue for over 45 years.

After his brother passed, Tom moved to Revere for the last 10 years of his working career whereupon his grandson, Shawn A. Sorrentino, would take over the family business until selling the established business in 2000.

Mr. Sorrentino would want to be remembered firstly, as the “quintessence” of a “family man,” a loving husband, dad, grandfather, brother and uncle. However and second only, as a classic hair-stylist and first class barber. He would often entertain his family with stories from the past, especially those regarding the many politicians and celebrities he would serve as clients over the years.

On December 8, 2003, Mr. Sorrentino lost the love of his life, his beloved and cherished wife, Eva F. (Sarto) Sorrentino. “Tom” continued the time honored and loving tradition of cooking and entertaining his large Italian family, especially on Sundays and holidays. He did this with zest and zeal until his health began to fail.

He was the devoted father of Richard A. Sorrentino and his wife, Doris N. “Darcy” (Simpson) Sorrentino of Revere and Anthony V. Sorrentino and his wife, Magaret “Peggy” Sorrentino of Melrose; the adored grandfather of Richard A. Sorrentino II and his wife, Michelle of Tewksury,, Shawn A. Sorrentino and his fiancée, Carla D’Errico of Winthrop, Michael J. Sorrentino and his fiancée, Diana DeLauri of Wakefield, Michelle R. and Paul A. Sorrentino, both of Melrose. He is also lovingly survived by his six great grandchildren: Ryan A., Evan J., Amaya E., Cameron A. Olivia R. and Lilliana M. Sorrentino and by many cherished nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral which will be conducted from the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere today, September 6 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue) Revere at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow immediately at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Residents’ Activities Fund at the “Prospect House,” 420 Reservoir Avenue, Revere, MA 02151. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Tom Flaherty

Of Revere, formerly of Chelsea

Toni M. Flaherty of Revere, formerly of Chelsea, died unexpectedly at the age 36 on August 31.

The beloved daughter of the late Michael and Marie “Honey” (Strazzulla) and the cherished granddaughter of Marie “Nonny” DeFazio of Revere, formerly of the North End, she is also survived by her many loving aunts, uncles ,cousins and friends.

Family and friends will honor Toni’s life by gathering in the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St. (Orient Heights) East Boston this evening, Wednesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:45 p.m. Cremation to follow will be private. For more information, please visit www.ruggieromh.com.

–

Richard Louis Giarle

40-year Suffolk Downs Mutual Clerk

Richard Louis Giarle of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Wednesday, August 30. He was 74 years old.

A Mutual Clerk at Suffolk Downs for over 40 years, he was the cherished son of the late Louis and Loretta (Cosco) Giarle, the loving brother of Patricia Powers, Linda Greco and her husband, Philip, Gary Giarle and Lori Silva and her husband, Anthony; adored uncle

of Stephanie, Philip, Lisa, Carrie, Anthony, Nicholas and the late Barry. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Family and friends will honor Richard’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St, Revere on Sunday, September 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. for a Memorial Visitation. For guestbook and directions, please visit: www.vazzafunerals.com.

–

Rosalia “Rose” Friscia

Of Revere, formerly of New York

Rosalia “Rose” Friscia of Revere, formerly of New York, died on August 31.

The beloved wife of the late Charles Friscia, she was the loving daughter of the late Guiseppi and Martha Gambino (Lentini); devoted mother of Patricia Franzosa of Peabody, Camille DelloIacono and her husband, Michael of Revere and Michael Friscia and his wife, Marci Malone M.D. of New York; cherished grandmother of Joseph and his wife, Leana, Matthew and Vanessa. Dear sister of Judy Testa and Peter Gambino, both of New York and the late Anthony Gambino, Theresa Paeno, Anita Muicco, Frances Chillemi, Joseph Gambino, John Gambino, Nacy Mullen and Marie Wall. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Herr Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere today, Wednesday, September 6 at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St Mary Of The Assumption Parish at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 480 Pleasant St, Watertown, MA 02472. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Eleanor Misci

Of Peabody, formerly of Revere

Eleanor (Steriti) Misci of Peabody, formerly of Lynnfield and Revere, died on August 28 at the age of 95.

Eleanor traveled the world extensively with her late husband Mario and enjoyed their time living in Rome. She was an elegant hostess who enjoyed entertaining. Eleanor loved her family dearly and would do anything for them. She had a strong belief in her faith and was active in the Catholic Church. Eleanor will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

The beloved wife of the late Attorney Mario Misci, she was the devoted mother of Richard Misci and his wife, Susannah of North Andover and the late William Misci and his surviving wife, Paula of Peabody; loving daughter of the late Albert and Theresa Steriti (DiGianni); dear sister of Nora Moccia and her late husband, Anthony of Lynnfield, Vincent “Jimmy” Steriti and his late wife, Elizabeth of Nahant, Rose Marie Maloney and her husband, William of West Harwich and the late Angelo Steriti and Rev. Edward J. Steriti, O.C.S.O. She was the cherished grandmother of Adria, Alexandra, Jacqueline, Michael and Geoffrey and the adoring great grandmother of eight. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Avenue, Boston, MA 02118 or the Catholic Medical Mission Board, ATTN: Donations, 100 Wall St 9th Floor, New York, NY 10005. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

John Belfiore, Sr.

Retired barber

John Belfiore, Sr of Malden, formerly of Revere, died on August 30 at the age of 99.

John was a Seaman 2nd class for the United States Navy during World War II. After leaving the navy, he became a barber and opened his own barber shop.

He was the beloved son of the late Ralph and Margaret Belfiore and long time companion of Eleanor Simone. He was predeceased by his brothers, Michael, Ralph and George.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. For additional information, visit: WWW.Buonfiglio.com