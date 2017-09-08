News Briefs

Revere Beach Arts Festival Returns

The Revere Beach Partnership is proud to announce the return of the Revere Beach Arts Festival, set for Saturday, September 16, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The event will take place along the shoreline of historic Revere Beach at the public plaza between the Markey Bridge and Wonderland Station.

“It’s fantastic to once again be activating the public plaza area for an event celebrating Revere and its thriving artistic community,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “With an abundance of exciting development projects coming to the immediate area, the plaza will continue to be utilized for community events taking advantage of the natural beauty of Revere Beach.”

Twenty-two of Greater Boston’s most talented local artists will gather to create, display and sell original works in a variety of different artistic categories including:

Jewelry

Painting

Photography

Sculpture

Glass Work

Ceramics

Illustration

From 1-4 p.m., artists will be competing live, creating original works in front of the audience for first, second and third prize with winnings of $1,500, $1,000 and $500 respectively.

Local artists interested in participating in the live arts competition, please email: info@reverebeachpartnership.com.

For this year’s festival, a scholarship program will continue which will award one thousand dollars in tuition support to a Revere High School student pursuing educational opportunities in the arts. This represents a $500 increase above the scholarship awarded last year.

The event is open to the public and admission is free of charge. Guests will have the opportunity to examine and purchase outstanding local art while enjoying America’s oldest public beach.

A variety of food trucks including the infamous Pretzel Factory, will be on-site selling tasty bites. Live music will be performed throughout the day.

For more information, please visit: http://reverebeachpartnership.com/events/revere-beach-art-festival/

Open Gym Dates For Students in 2017-18

Following this past spring’s successful pilot program, Mayor Brian Arrigo and the City of Revere Parks and Recreation Department are happy to announce Open Gym dates this fall for middle and high school students.

Dates for open gym are:

Friday, October 6

Friday, November 3

Friday, December 8

Friday, January 5

Friday, February 2

Friday, March 2

Friday, April 6

All of these are the first Friday of each month, except for December due to the city tree lighting ceremony.

The open gym nights will be held from 6:00 pm – 9:00pm at the West Revere School Complex gymnasium.

Any middle school or high school student from Revere is eligible.

Open gym is free for all. However, students can only gain entry by complying with the following:

Students must be a Revere resident and must show a school identification badge. If they do not have a school identification badge they must be accompanied by a parent and have the parent sign them in.

Students must provide an emergency phone number

Students must have no food or gum in their possession

These open gyms are just that – open gyms. Kids will be allowed to play sports like basketball or soccer at their own leisure under the supervision of Rec department staff.

The Recreation department will be announcing additional weekend opportunities for teens to take part in more organized sport sessions and programs over the next month.

In addition to these sport initiatives, the Rec department also features Friday night middle school programming via their Kids Night Out event that occurs the second Friday of each month at the Recreation Center (150 Beach Street). This event includes games, crafts, pizza and more.

Last but not least, All Star Gaming Night returns for another school year on Thursday nights from school dismissal until 6 PM. Every Thursday night, kids in grades 5-8 are invited to come to the Rec Center for a free gaming night, with Xbox games, card games and more.

We look forward to announcing more youth programming in the near future, and look forward to a successful year of open gym nights.

FUNDRAISER PLANNED ON

SEPT. 16 and 17

Hair Cuttery salons throughout New England, including the salon in Revere, will hold a fundraiser to support the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai. On September 16 and 17 five percent of all proceeds (up to $5,000) from haircuts purchased at any of the Hair Cuttery salons in New England, will benefit the Hair Cuttery Jimmy Fund Walk Team. The Jimmy Fund Walk supports cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk raises the most money of any single-day walk in the nation and has raised more than $120 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s fight against cancer since 1989. In 2016, more than 9,400 participants and 1,000 volunteers took to the Boston Marathon course and raised more than $8.7 million. This year’s Walk will take place on Sunday, September 24.

Fall Schedule at First Congregational Church

Sunday worship services 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

· Closed circuit TV of worship service located on the first floor for the 11 a.m. service

· Limited handicapped parking is available

· Nursery is provided for infants – kindergarten during the 11 a.m. service

· Sunday school for 2 ½ years old – Adults, 9:15 a.m.; nursery provided for infants and

Toddlers

.Junior and Senior High Youth Groups (grades 7-8, 9-12) meet Sunday evenings from 6:00 – 8:15 p.m.

Visit the church Web site at www.firstcongrevere.org

Phone 781-284-4158

Extravaganza at 91st Italian Feast of Saints Cosmas and Damian

The 91st Annual Italian Feast of Saints Cosmas and Damian will be a great celebration of tradition, cultural pride and fun for the whole family this weekend – September 8, 9 & 10 – on Warren and Porter Streets in East Cambridge. The amazing entertainment lineup includes some of the biggest names in the music industry.

There will be performances by the legendary Jimmy Osmond, Expose, Martha Wash and The Drifters! The fun begins on Friday night with Expose singing their hits such as “Let Me Be The One”, “Seasons Change”, and “Point of No Return”. On Saturday night there will be a spectacular back to back show with Martha Wash – the original Weather Girl (“It’s Raining Men”, “Everybody, Everybody”, “Everybody Dance Now”) and Jimmy Osmond bringing his highly acclaimed show “Moon River and Me” to our feast on his national tour. Sunday night The Drifters take the stage with their hits such as “Under the Boardwalk” and “Stand By Me”!

As always, there will be a food festival, parades, amusement rides, characters, carnival games, street performers, cooking demonstrations, and live entertainment throughout the weekend.

This year’s entertainment schedule also includes performances by local favorites such as “Vinyl Groove”, “The Reminisants”, “Smokin’Joe and the Henchmen”, SeaBreeze with Stephen Savio”, and Vanessa Salvucci.

As always, the Feast has food options for every taste as a “food festival” will be created on Warren Street with traditional feast fare such as sausages, zeppoles, steak tips, chicken parmesan, meatballs, eggplant, pizza, raviolis, calzones, lasagna, fried calamari, cherrystones, arancini, crispellis, kabobs, mozzarella sticks, chicken fingers, french fries, Ipswich Ale, Mill River Wines, gyros, hamburgers, hot dogs, cotton candy, fried dough, kettle popcorn, slush, steak & cheese, and everyone’s favorite – fried oreo cookies!

Don’t forget to join us for feast favorite– the Cannoli Eating Contest. This event has been a popular addition to our feast! Come join in the contest or cheer on your favorite competitor Saturday night at 7:30pm.

There will also be a Feast Mass celebrated by Bishop Peter Uglietto at St. Francis of Assisi Church at 325 Cambridge Street at 9:30am on Sunday. At 1:00pm that same day, a feast highlight, the grand procession winds its way through the streets of East Cambridge and East Somerville with marching bands, floats, trolleys and the Saints. The parade will arrive back on Warren Street at 7:00pm for a large celebration and shower of confetti – don’t miss it! There will also be four radio stations and family activities throughout this fun filled weekend. This is a great event for all ages. Play a game, watch a parade, try some great food, listen to music, go on a ride and have a great time! Feast hours are Friday 6:00pm to 11:00pm, Saturday 1:00pm to 11:00pm, and Sunday 1:00pm to 10:00pm.

For more information call (617) 661-1164 or visit www.cosmas-and-damian.org. See you at the Feast!

Austin Prep seeks future Hall of Fame inductees

The Austin Preparatory School Athletic Hall of Fame nominating committee is seeking nominations for the 2018 Hall of Fame inductees.

Eligible athletes and coaches from the Reading school need to have graduated or retired from coaching on or before June, 2012. The deadline is Thur., Nov. 30.

A nomination form must be filled out online; go to www.austinprep.org/hof2018 to fill out the form. Please provide as much information as possible: newspaper articles, records, and anything that will aid the selection process. Electronic links may be sent to Susan Belanger, Assistant Headmaster for External Affairs, at sbelanger@austinprep.org. Other materials may be sent via mail to Belanger, c/o Austin Preparatory School, 101 Willow St., Reading, MA 01867-1599.

Nomination criteria and induction ceremony details are also available on the school’s web site. The 2018 ceremony will be Sat., April 28 at Café Escadrille in Burlington.