Fire Department Responds to Fentanyl Spill in Bathroom

On August 26, the Revere Fire Department was requested by Revere Police to respond to 85 American Legion Highway for a report of a powdery substance spilled on the floor of the men’s bathroom.

According to Capt. Thomas Todisco, the manager had gone into the room to find a man in a semi-conscious state on the floor. As the manager tried to wake him up, the man then fled the scene spilling the powdery substance.

The police were called and recognized the possible hazard, and in turn notified the fire department. Members of Engine 4 arrived, donned full turnout gear with SCBA, and investigated. At that point, Incident Commander, Deputy Chief Glen Rich, called for a Tier-1 limited haz-mat response. Boston Fire Haz-Mat 1, a Decon unit, Boston Engines 22 and 39, and a Boston District Chief responded. The substance was collected and sent to the lab where it tested positive for Fentanyl.

Fentanyl is an opioid that is used to manage pain. It is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. When illicitly manufactured it is often mixed with heroin. This can not only be deadly to the user, but also the source of increased risk to first responders, K-9 dogs, and anyone who comes in contact with it. Fentanyl outside of a controlled medical facility is considered a hazardous material. The fire and police departments urges the public to call 911 if you come across a suspicious substance.