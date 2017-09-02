Police Department Report Surfaces

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

Not only did Mayor Brian Arrigo get the nod to look outside the city for the next police chief, he also shared a report that he says only came to light a month ago.

The report includes several areas of interest for the years 2014 and 2015. The following information was taken from the report. For the full report go to www.revere.org/2015PDReport in the Mayor’s Office department link.