Police Briefs 08-30-2017

ARREST Report

TUESDAY, AUG. 22

Thomas W. Watkins, 36, of 27 Janvrin Ave., was arrested on charges of assault and battery in a domestic situation, intimidation of a witness, and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23

Juan Contreras, 20, of 38 Sumner St., was arrested on a charge of malicious destruction of property in an amount greater than $250.

Joseph J. Yannizze, 55, of 400 Revere Beach Blvd., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

THURSDAY, AUG. 24

Jose Luis Montanez, 46, of Lynn, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of failing to stop for a traffic control signal.

Steven Michael Vino, 55, of 14 Bay Rd., was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant.

Raquel D. Doucette, 22, of Melrose, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Hector Gomez Duran, 18, of 50 Marshall St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of unlawful possession of ammunition.

FRIDAY, AUG. 25

Felix A. Vega-Rivera, 38, listed in Revere with no address, was arrested on three outstanding warrants and on charges of trafficking in heroin and illegal possession of a Class B controlled narcotic substance with intent to distribute (subsequent offense).

A 16 year-old juvenile and a 17 year-old juvenile were arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

Mario R. Ramos, 29, of 493 Beach St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

Kevin P. Murphy, 50, of 418 Revere Beach Parkway, was arrested on a charge of assault and battery in a domestic situation.

SUNDAY, AUG. 27

Emily Judith Munoz-Leon, 31, of 451 Revere Beach Blvd., was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a license suspended for operating under the influence of liquor. She also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of failing to stop for a traffic control sign.

Omar Nonge-Jimenez, 37, of 66 Sumner St., was arrested on charges of assault and battery in a domestic situation and strangulation.