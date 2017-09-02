Obituaries 08-30-2017

Rosemarie ‘Rose’ LaCedra

Of Revere, formerly of East Boston

Rosemarie “Rose” LaCedra of Revere, formerly of East Boston and Somerville, passed away on Aug. 23. She was 83 years old.

The cherished daughter of the late Domenic and Sarah (Ardolino) Rizzuti, she was the beloved wife of Gary B. LaCedra; loving mother of Glenn, Gail and Gregg LaCedra and Gina McCarthy and her husband, Christopher; adored grandmother of Meghan, Krista, Frank, Rachel, Ashley, Ryan, Patrick and Sammy Jo and great-grandmother of Charlie, Kassidy and Mason and the caring sister of the late

Charles and Ralph Rizzuti. Rose is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral arrangements were by Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, Revere.

Interment was at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Donations may be made in Rose’s memory to the Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism, PO Box 2157, Framingham, MA, 01703 or by visiting www.flutiefoundation.org. For guestbook, please visit: www.vazzafunerals.com.

–

Henry LeDonne

Past commander of Revere ITAM

Henry M. LeDonne of Saugus, formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Aug. 24 surrounded by his loving family. He was 88 years old.

Henry was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and the past Commandant of the Revere ITAM. He loved his Yankees and was a huge wrestling fan. He will be missed by many.

Henry was the loving husband of the late Marguerite (Morris) LeDonne; the beloved father of Suzanne Bresnahan and her husband, James of Danvers and Lisa Burggren and her husband, Richard of Saugus; the dear brother of John LeDonne of Lunenburg, Salvatore LeDonne of Saugus, Angelo LeDonne of Oregon, Anna LeDonne of Lowell, the late Arthur LeDonne, the late Anthony LeDonne and the late Isabella Mazone. He was the cherished Papa of Richard Burggren and his wife, Sheri, of Georgetown and Jennifer Juliano and her husband, Jason, of Medford.

Funeral arrangements were by the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, Saugus. Interment was at Riverside Cemetery in Saugus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Henry’s name to the Saugus VFW, 190 Main St., Saugus, MA 01906. For directions and condolences: www.BisbeePorcella.com.

–

Eleanor Misci

Of Peabody, formerly of Revere and Lynnfield

Eleanor (Steriti) Misci, of Peabody and formerly of Lynnfield and Revere, passed away on August 28, 2017 at the age of 95.

She was the beloved wife of the late Attorney Mario Misci. Devoted mother of Richard Misci and his wife Susannah of North Andover, and the late William Misci and his surviving wife Paula of Peabody. Loving daughter of the late Albert and Theresa Steriti (DiGianni). Dear sister of Nora Moccia and her late husband Anthony of Lynnfield, Vincent “Jimmy” Steriti and his late wife Elizabeth of Nahant, Rose Marie Maloney and her husband William of West Harwich and the late Angelo Steriti and Rev. Edward J. Steriti, O.C.S.O. Cherished grandmother of Adria, Alexandra, Jacqueline, Michael and Geoffrey. Adoring great grandmother of 8. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Eleanor traveled the world extensively with her late husband Mario and enjoyed their time living in Rome. She was an elegant hostess who enjoyed entertaining. Eleanor loved her family dearly and would do anything for them. She had a strong belief in her faith and was active in the Catholic Church. Eleanor will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday September 1, 2017 at 10:00am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s church at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Avenue, Boston, MA 02118 or the Catholic Medical Mission Board, ATTN: Donations, 100 Wall St 9th Floor, New York, NY 10005. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com

–

Travis Guinasso

Boston University fundraiser specialist

Travis Guinasso of Boston unexpectedly passed away on Aug. 14.

He is survived by his loving parents, Joyce A. Guinasso and Arthur K. Guinasso.

Travis’s infectious personality, sense of humor and glowing smile will be remembered fondly by all who knew him. He loved spending time with his cousins Domenic, Jimmy and Arianna, memories that will live forever in our hearts.

He was employed at Boston University as a fundraiser specialist. He also loved working summers at his grandmother’s golf course in Omstown, Canada, where he got his great golf swing.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving grandparents: Arthur F. and Linda A. Guinasso, Brenda Kay Dumas (Pence), aunt and uncles, Kim and Phil Garofalo, Karin and Jim Atsales, cousins, Domenic, Jimmy and Arianna and the late Gilbert Rock and Jean Dumas.

All services were private from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home. Donations can be made to your favorite charity.

–

–

Charles LaMonica

Of Revere, formerly of East Boston

Charles J. LaMonica of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Friday, Aug. 25 at Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers surrounded by his loving family. He was 71 years old.

A U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, he was the cherished son of Mary (Natale) LaMonica and the late Charles F. LaMonica; beloved husband of Elaine (Millar) LaMonica; loving father of Paul A. LaMonica and his wife, Cheri of Wakefield, David J. LaMonica and his wife, Elizabeth of Wilmington, and Kristin A. Lundy of Revere; dear brother of Richard LaMonica of Malden and Stephen LaMonica of Ipswich and adored grandfather of Daniel, Joseph, Charles, William, Owen, Benjamin and Grace. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charles’s name to Kaplan Family Hospice House, 75 Sylvan St. Danvers, MA 01923. For guest book, visit: www.vazzafunerals.com.

–

Harold E. Vaughan

Of Revere

Harold E. “Harry” Jr. Vaughan passed away on Aug. 27.

He was the beloved husband of the late Kathleen (Bruning). Father of Maureen “Moe” and her husband Rick Schober of Arlington, Harold E. “Harry” Vaughan III and his Fiancé Charlene Paolillo of Somverville, and Eric and his wife Marisa Vaughan of Saugus. Son of the late Helen and Harold E. Vaughan Sr. Grandfather of Saffron, Ameriah, Noelani, and Keziah Schober, Ava, Harold IV, Bryce, Adriana, and Carina Vaughan. Harry is also survived by his Aunt Barbara Glazebrook and many loving family and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St., Revere on Thursday, Aug. 31st at 10a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Arrangements by the Cota Funeral Home. www.cotafuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Harry’s name to the Huntington’s Disease Foundation, P.O. Box 912 Salado, TX 7657