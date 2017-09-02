No Primary Approved by State House

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

It’s official, the city will not hold a preliminary election on Sept. 12.

Several weeks ago the council voted not to hold a preliminary election, but it needed final approval from the state legislature. Mayor Brian Arrigo also supported the idea and most pointed to the $60,000 cost of the election.

State Rep. RoseLee Vincent and state Sen. Joe Boncore filed House Bill 3874, “an act eliminating the preliminary election in the City of Revere in 2017” and it was approved

The act states that there will be no preliminary election for the office of school committee for a two-year term or for the office of city council for a two-year term.

The following names will appear on the November ballot for the councillor-at-large: Jessica Giannino, Steven Morabito, George Rotondo, Anthony Zambuto, Todd Braid, John Correggio, Nick Moulaison Sr., David Jose Ramos, Dimple Rana, Daniel Rizzo, Wayne Rose and Michael Zaccaria.

For School Committee, candidates will be Michael Ferrante, Susan Gravellese, Stacey Rizzo, Fred Pannella, Carol Tye, Glenn Lacedra, Stephen Reardon, Al Terminiello and Gerry Visconti.

Also on the ballot will be incumbent Joanne McKenna with opposition from Cheryl Whittredge for Ward 1. In Ward 2, it will be incumbent Ira Novoselsky against Sebastian Mancuso. In Ward 3, it will be incumbent Arthur Guinasso against Anthony Cogliandro. In Ward 4, it will be incumbent Patrick Keefe Jr. with opposition from Philip Russo. In Ward 5, incumbent John Powers faces a race from Eric Lampedecchio and in Ward 6, incumbent Charles Patch is taking on a challenge from Arthur DeMattia.

The regular election will be held Nov. 7