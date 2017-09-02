News Briefs

Beachmont Multicultural Festival Sept. 9

The Beachmontt Improvement Committee, with a grant from the Revere Cultural Council, is sponsoring the first annual Beachmont Multicultural Festival, weaving the community together with art, food and music.

The festival will be held rain or shine at Kimmerle Park at Donnelly Square on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Revere Beach Memorial Sept. 17

The Annual Revere Beach Memorial that will be held on Sept. 17 is a candlelight vigil for families and friends who wish to remember a loved one that lost their life due to an overdose.

The Revere CARES Coalition and the city of Revere is again organizing this touching event for Sunday, Sept. 17, at the William G. Reinstein Bandstand on Revere Beach (rain or shine). The event begins at sunset, approximately 7p.m., and will end by 8p.m.. Individuals can register a name to be read by contacting Revere CARES at 781-435-6440 or arriving between 5:45 and 6:45 p.m. on the night of the event.

The program consists of: an introduction, inspirational readings/poems, lighting of candles, reading of names of those being remembered with a fire bell after each name, closing remarks (the Serenity Prayer and concluding statement), and bagpipe music on the beach.

The Revere Beach Memorial arose due to the work of the Revere CARES Coalition’s Opiates Task Force that began meeting in 2005 to document the depth and breadth of the Oxycontin and heroin problem in the community. The coalition created an action plan which City of Revere officials, Revere CARES staff, volunteers and community partners have been working to fulfill. The Revere Beach Memorial event was developed by a group of family members who lost loved ones to drug and/or alcohol-use disorders. These community members and coalition volunteers comprise the event’s planning committee.

Money raised by the planning committee for the Revere Beach Memorial Fund will be used to help cover the costs of this annual event, support local addiction treatment programs, and provide educational scholarships to Revere High School students impacted by substance use disorders. The first Revere Beach Memorial Scholarship was bestowed upon a graduating RHS student in 2012, and will be given to a graduating senior each year for the foreseeable future. Donations can be sent to Viviana Catano at the address below. Checks should be made payable to the Revere Beach Memorial Fund:

Revere Beach Memorial Fund

c/o Revere CARES Coalition

300 Ocean Ave.

Revere, MA 02151

ON DEAN’S LIST AT Merrimack

Merrimack College recognizes the following local students who have achieved dean’s list for spring 2017.

Quezia Lacerda

Manuel Carrero

Jacqueline Ochoa

Anela Omerovic

Camila Suarez

Merrimack College is an independent, private college with robust programs in business, education, engineering, health sciences and the liberal arts, whose mission is to enlighten minds, engage hearts and empower lives. Founded in 1947 by the Order of St. Augustine in the Boston suburb of North Andover, its growing student body of 3,200 undergraduates and 575 graduate students come from 32 states and 31 countries to form an engaged community of thinkers and doers in an academic culture of care that emphasizes hands-on learning, global citizenship and a quest for enduring relevance in an ever-changing world.

NEW CITY FORMS ON WEBSITE

New on the city Web site are FAQ and commonly used forms for opening a business in Revere. Mayor Brian Arrigo is committed to making it easier and more convenient to open a business in the City of Revere. In the coming months, Revere officials will be rolling out electronic permitting software, which will make the licensing and permitting process more seamless for residents and business owners.

In the meantime, officials have assembled some helpful information on the city website that answers some frequently asked questions about how to open a business in the City. The link also includes some of the forms necessary to apply for licenses or permits.

This information can be found at: http://www.revere.org/businessfriendlyrevere.

Officials hope that users will find this information helpful, and look forward to continuing to work with residents and business owners to make this process as straightforward and easy to understand as possible.

Revere Housing Authority recognized

Revere Housing Authority has achieved “High Performer Status” for the Public Housing Assessment System (PHAS), the Section 8 Management Assessment Program (SEMAP) and the Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) for fiscal year 2017. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development utilizes these assessment tools to monitor the agency’s performance and program compliance, as measured through several indicators.

The PHAS score was 94 out of 100, up three points, the SEMAP score was maintained at 100 percent, and the REAC score was 90, percent down slightly since the last review. All three scores indicate the Revere Housing Authority continues to be a High Performer.

Chairman of the Board of Commissioners George M. Anzuoni, credited the RHA staff for achieving these impressive results. Chairman Anzuoni stated “Housing Management, Finance, Maintenance, and the Section 8 staff members should all be recognized for their efforts on behalf of the residents. ” He thanked all involved, including the Board of Commissioners and Executive Director James L. Milinazzo for their diligent work and oversight. Anzuoni further stated that, “These accomplishments exemplify the mission of all housing authorities to provide; good, clean ,safe and decent housing to their residents “

The Revere Housing Authority owns and manages 900 public housing units throughout Revere, and oversees 550 federal and state housing vouchers.

NARFE to meet

The North Shore Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 1p.m. at the Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody. Old members and new Federal employee retirees are welcomed to discuss the challenges ahead for all of us. For further information contact Mike Evers 978 922-6932.

EBNHC Elder Care Program Groundbreaking Ceremony To Be Held Sept. 12

The East Boston Neighborhood Health Center’s Program for All Inclusive Care for the Elderly (Neighborhood PACE) is moving to Revere – bringing with it quality medical jobs and top-notch services for local senior citizens.

Celebrate this move with a Groundbreaking Ceremony at the future site of the ENBHC PACE program, 10 Garofalo St. (the former Mottolo Post site) in Revere, which will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 10:00a.m.

Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo, Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo, and Sen. Joseph Boncore have confirmed that they will be present for the groundbreaking. All elected officials, press, and Revere residents are encouraged to attend.

“East Boston Neighborhood Health Center has been a tremendous partner for our community, and we are excited to strengthen this partnership with the groundbreaking of this new facility dedicated to providing elder services,” said Arrigo.

“The PACE program provides eligible seniors with complex medical needs the support they need to age in place, by combining medical care and case management with programming and activities. Having this program located in Revere will a tremendous benefit to elders in need.”

The new facility is expected to open in 2018. For more information about this program, visit www.neighborhoodPACE.org.

DCR Park Fun for Everyone

Join a DCR Park interpreter to learn about the wonderful natural history of the surrounding beaches and marshlands. All Programs are free and open to the public. All ages and experience levels are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For program cancellations phone 978-937-2094 ext. 121, one hour before start time. Officials strongly recommend sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses and footwear suitable for walking on the beach, and on paths and water. For more information phone (781) 485-2804 Ext. 105 or email Matthew.Nash@state.ma.us. For a listing of programs at other DCR state parks visit www.mass.gov/DCR .

At Winthrop Beach

Nature Story time Exploration

Tuesdays, September

10-11a.m.

Listen to a nature themed children’s story followed by an exploration of nature. Recommended for children ages 4-10. Bring a towel, blanket or beach chair to sit on.

Avian Delights

Fridays, Sept. 1 and 15, from 8:30-9:30a.m.

Saturdays, Sept. 9 and 23, from 1:30-2:30p.m. (afternoon)

Observe migrating shorebirds and learn about their adaptations for survival as we walk on the beach sand for a distance of up to one mile. Terrain can be uneven. Some binoculars and a spotting scope will be provided but please bring these items if you have them.

What Lies Beneath the Sea

Saturdays, Sept. 9 and 23, from 8:30-10:00 a.m.

Did you know that a barnacle is an animal that sweeps its legs through the water to catch its food consisting of tiny floating plants and animals? Discover what animals lay beneath the sea on this tide pool exploration and learn how these animals struggle for survival and satisfy their voracious appetites. Be prepared for walking on rocky and slippery ground and getting your feet wet. Some nets will be provided but bring a net if you have one.

Meet at: Winthrop Beach on Winthrop Shore Drive across from Sturgis Street and 62 Winthrop Shore Drive, Winthrop. On street parking is available free of charge. Accessible by public transportation: Paul Revere Transportation bus 712 or 713 Point Shirley-Orient Heights, arrive at the Winthrop Beach stop then walk down Sturgis Street, Winthrop (If traveling from outside Winthrop, board the bus at the MBTA Orient Heights station on the blue line). Visit www.MBTA.com for bus and train information (schedule, route and fees). Co-sponsored by the Friends of Belle Isle Marsh.

At Belle Isle Marsh

Reservation

An Oasis for Wildlife

Saturday, Sept. 2, from 8:15 -9:15 a.m.

Discover the abundant birdlife at Belle Isle Marsh Reservation, a restored wildlife sanctuary. We will walk while birding for a distance of a mile on easy level terrain. Some binoculars and a spotting scope will be provided but please bring these items if you have them. Reasonable accommodations available upon request.

Meet at: main parking lot near the bulletin board, located on Bennington Street, East Boston between address 1236 Bennington St., East Boston, and 173 Bennington St., Revere. Parking is on a paved lot and free of charge. Accessible by public transportation: MBTA Blue line, Beachmont Station. Exit station, turn right, at intersection cross State Road/Bennington Street, travel right along Bennington Street to park entrance on the left. Visit www.MBTA.com for bus and train information.

Co-sponsored by the Friends of Belle Isle Marsh.