Letters to the Editor

REMEMBERING MARILYN LEYDEN

Dear Editor:

The Revere Society for Cultural and Historic Preservation sadly acknowledges the passing of one of our founding members, Marilyn Leyden. Marilyn, along with her husband Fred and their family were instrumental in helping to create the Revere Historic Society and develop the Revere History Museum and continued to be loyal supports.

We gratefully acknowledge the many donations received in her memory.

Mary Jane Terenzi

President, RSCHP

REMEMBERING BOB HAAS

Dear Editor:

It is with great sadness that we mark the passing of Bob Haas, one of our founding members and ongoing staunch supporters. It was through Bob’s tireless efforts that the former Immaculate Conception Church Rectory was saved from the wrecking ball so it could b e transformed into the Revere History Museum. Today the Museum is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and proudly exhibits the rich history of our city from the 17th Century forward.

It is also with great appreciation that we recognize Bob’s ongoing support of the Revere Society for Cultural and Historic Preservation in the form of many donations received in his memory since his untimely death in July of this year. Bob knew well the struggles to create and maintain the Museum and we wish to thank his family for sharing this legacy with us.

The Revere History Museum at 108 Beach St. is open on Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. and free to all.

Mary Jane Terenzi

President, RSCHP

ARRIGO CALLS ON RESIDENTS TO SUPPORT VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HARVEY

Dear Revere residents:

We are all horrified by the images of the devastating flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey. I am calling upon all Revere residents to stand in solidarity with our fellow Americans by supporting efforts to assist those in need.

If you are able, please donate to the Greater Houston Community Foundation’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund http://ghcf.org/hurricane-relief/.

Additionally, Mayor Marty Walsh and the City of Boston are coordinating a “Help for Houston” drive, and Revere will be participating.

The following items will be collected:

Toiletries

Diapers

Baby formula

Non-perishable food

New clothing and blankets

Please bring what you can to the Veteran’s Services Office at the American Legion Building, 249R Broadway, Revere by Thursday, Aug. 31.

Marc Silvestri and the Veterans Services Office will deliver these items to the City of Boston’s collection points, and the items will then be immediately sent to those in need in Texas.

Your support is appreciated as we join with the City of Boston to assist those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Thank you for your generosity.

Sincerely,

Brian Arrigo Mayor, City of Revere

THANK YOU TO REVERE RECREATION

Dear Editor:

The board member’s of Revere Youth Baseball and Softball (RYBS) would like to thank Mike Hinajosa and the employees of the Revere Recreation Center along with Paul Argenzio, Rich Sposito and the employees of the Revere DPW for their help with making the Revere Youth Baseball and Softball annual banquet and movie night a great success. We would also like to thank everyone that came to participate and enjoy in our end of year event.

RYBS Board.

THANK YOU, DENNIS CATALDO

Dear Editor,

We at the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center, particularly the seniors using the shuttle vans, are extremely fortunate. Thank you to Dennis Cataldo of Cataldo Ambulance Service, Inc. for donating a 2008 Ford Ecovan to the Office of Elder Affairs. He realized our seniors’ needs and responded. His extreme generosity and support for those elderly individuals reliant on our transportation program is admirable. He is truly an outstanding individual.

In July, our 2005 shuttle van became disabled after many years of providing transportation to seniors, first through the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) and the last four years at the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center. Unfortunately, the timing was awful since our two drivers, Jim Carlton and Dennis Guarante, and their respective vans and the center’s administrative staff were dealing with an over-bearing schedule, reaching peak capacity for service – bringing seniors to the senior center and back home after a day at the center and also ensuring those seniors using the van to go the doctor’s appointments, the bank, City Hall, pharmacies, Market Basket or Stop & Shop, hairdressing appointments, and other errands. I cannot express in words how important transportation is to seniors who are no longer able to drive. This vehicle loss tremendously impacted seniors. The staff felt terrible because we were unable serve seniors the way we were accustomed. The center staff always try to accommodate senior’s daily requests for rides.

I met Dennis this summer at the EBNHC Art of Healthcare event through Pamela Pattavina, director of business Operations at Neighborhood PACE. Since last Spring Pam and Neighborhood PACE has been instrumental in seeking to secure a replacement and donated a van for Revere seniors. After speaking a few minutes with Dennis Cataldo that night, he immediately and without hesitation, offered to donate a van. I was awestruck since I had just met him. Soon thereafter, Mayor Arrigo, supporting the senior center, corresponded with Dennis regarding his intention to donate a van. At this point in time, the staff and I were very excited for the seniors, anticipating the arrival of our new vehicle. During the month of August, Dennis located a 2008 ecovan in the Cataldo fleet, directed his personnel to perform a complete maintenance check and prepared it for the center, ensuring it was in perfect shape. He delivered it to us himself on Aug. 18 and brought the title and registration a few days later. Currently, we are in the process of registering it, having it stenciled and lettered, and on the road as quick as possible.

We look forward to scheduling an official “thank you” event to Dennis Cataldo and Cataldo Ambulance Service, Inc. for this wonderful contribution. I’m sure the seniors who use this van will truly appreciate his stepping up for them and will be part of the celebration. They are excited now

Since 1977 Cataldo Ambulance Service, Inc. has met the needs of the community and its residents. Their forty years of service is of the highest level of care and always been top-notch. The Cataldo family is one of the most respected family-owned businesses in the medical transportation arena. Their involvement in community and giving back shows their commitment to others. This donation is testimony to that. On behalf of Revere seniors – thank you.

Stephen W. Fielding

Director, Revere Office of Elder Affairs

ARRIGO’S REMARKS ON PROMOTIONS

Dear Editor:

(These are the remarks made by Mayor Brian Arrigo at the promotion of firefighters.)

Welcome to this important day for the City of Revere, as we welcome five new firefighters to the rank of lieutenant.

I’d like to thank all the elected officials who took the time to join us today.

I’d also like to thank Chief Chris Bright, who continues to be an outstanding leader for this department and for the City of Revere.

Thanks to the chief’s strong leadership, as well as the hard work of each and every firefighter, the Revere Fire Department continues to excel.

This is a city that is always proud of its public servants. But sometimes, the importance of our fire department comes into sharper focus.

That happened for us just two months ago, when a terrible fire burned down two homes and displaced over a dozen residents on Taft Street

Unsurprisingly, our fire department responded with tremendous skill and courage. They helped get our residents to safety, prevented further property damage, and quickly connected displaced residents with resources.

This fire was an important reminder of the service and sacrifice of those who wear the uniform, and we as a city are incredibly grateful.

As we all know – especially the family members of our firefighters who joined us today – this challenging and important work happens all the time, not just when the news cameras are rolling.

Every day, the fire department is responding to medical calls; saving lives by reversing opioid overdoses; and working with residents and businesses to prevent fires from happening in the first place.

As mayor, I’m thankful for all your hard work, and I’m honored to be a part of ceremonies like this one.

The continued success of our fire department relies on those who have proven themselves to be among the best and the brightest, and who seek to further their careers within the department.

The five men we honor today as they earn their promotion to lieutenant have demonstrated their commitment to our community, and to public safety. We thank each of them for their service.

To the five new Lieutenants of the Revere Fire Department:

Robert Mansfield

Sean Griffin

Michael O’Hara

Kevin Doherty

and

Michael Conley

I offer my sincerest congratulations, on behalf of the entire community.

Mayor Brian Arrigo