Family Festival at Immaculate Conception Church Set for Sept

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

When you think of the Immaculate Conception Family Festival think community.

“That’s what this is all about,” said organizer Cesar Salazar. “We invite the all residents of the city to join in.”

The Immaculate Conception Family Festival will be packed with music, food and dance from around the world. It will be held on Sept. 8 from 6-9 p.m. (with just dancing) and Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and over the years the event has turned into an international food festival with offerings from Peru, U.S.A., Italy, Portugal, Ireland, Mexican, El Salvador.

“It’s an international food festival,” Salazar said. “It brings something to the city.”

This is the sixth year for the festival run by volunteers. Bringing Catholic families together is at the core of the festival. It started several years ago when the church had to raise funds for an elevator.

The festivities go all day on Sept. 9 with music, dance and food.

“It gives us room to share. When we share everybody wins,” Salazar said. He’s been involved with the church for the past 20 years and he has seen the number of parishioners grow.

During the festival there will be plenty for the children to do with numerous activities planned. There will also be presentations from dance schools. There will also be cultural dances, raffles and a procession of the Immaculate Conception Virgin Mary.

“We want to invite everyone. It’s a good place to see different cultures,” Salazar said.