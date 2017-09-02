Correggio Announces Candidacy for Council Seat

It’s time to bring back experience and results to Revere City Council

John R. Correggio is proudly announcing his candidacy for Revere City Councilor. Correggio brings both experience and results to his announced bid. A retired lieutenant and 32-year veteran from the Revere Fire Department, a five-term Revere city councilor and School Committee member, John brings a wealth of credibility to his candidacy.

“In the last decade, I have seen profound changes in the City of Revere. The population has exploded from 42,000 to over 53,000 residents. In that time, so has the demographics of the residents. The population density has increased substantially along with the class sizes in our schools. Along with these factors are the greatly increased traffic congestion on our main streets and highways,” he said.

As a lifelong resident of Revere, Correggio will focus on a new vision for Revere in focusing on the following priorities.

Working on a long-term solutions to keeping taxes and water rates in line.

Strongly support an Assembly Square development for the current Suffolk Downs site, which will provide jobs and commercial taxation.

Support hotel construction in Revere and oppose any future large apartment complexes that tax our city services and increase congestion.

Request a task force be created with state and city officials to study the traffic flow on our main highways and work to improve traffic flow.

Reopen the Point of Pines Fire Station. With increased traffic flows “Pines” residents are at risk with increased safety response time due to the closed fire station.

Upgrade building construction codes to require more steel building construction and safer buildings.

Fight for more commercial development that increase our tax base and oppose large apartment complexes.

Revere residents and union labor should be used in any new construction.

Support the reorganization of the Revere Police Force with a renewed emphasis on Community Policing.

Support a 10% residential tax-exemption for senior owner-occupied homeowners. A long-term solution to the deplorable state of the current DPW facility. “We need more programs to assist the elderly and veterans,” he said.