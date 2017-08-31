Revere Police to Host Fundraiser to Benefit Children with Cancer:Sept 29 Event Dedicated to Memory of Daniel Talbot

By Cary Shuman

Three Revere Police officers are organizing a special fundraiser for the Cops For Kids With Cancer charitable organization.

David Caramanica, William Soto, and Joseph Internicola are co-chairs of the event that will be held Friday, Sept. 29, beginning at 7 p.m. at Casa Lucia, Revere.

Caramanica said the fundraiser will be dedicated in memory of Revere Police Officer Daniel Talbot. The date of the fundraiser is the tenth anniversary of Mr. Talbot’s passing and the three officers wanted to hold a special event to honor the memory of their former colleague.

“Every year the many friends of Daniel get together and this year for the tenth anniversary we decided that we wanted to do something a little bit bigger,” said Caramanica. “I talked it over with my wife, Sarah, who is a nurse at Children’s Hospital, and in her position she has witnessed first hand the outstanding work that the Cops For Kids With Cancer charity does for families. Sarah felt it would be a great idea to assist this organization.”

A former Revere High star quarterback and 1997 graduate, Caramanica said that he and Mr. Talbot attended police academy together and served in the Revere Police Department for five years.

“Danny was a good cop and even better friend,” said Caramanica. “I knew Danny (RHS Class of 1995) well in high school and then we started at the police academy in Weymouth and were on the same shifts and worked together for five years in the department. We were work-friends and became friends outside the job. We were part of each other’s families attending different family functions.”

Earlier this year the City Council voted to dedicate the community room at the station in memory of Mr. Talbot. The Talbot family attended the ceremony. Mr. Talbot was a dedicated police officer and a U.S. Army veteran.

“The long-term goal was to have a room dedicated at the police station in Danny’s honor and present a check to families in need inside the Daniel Talbot Community Room,” said Caramanica.

Rob Ninkovich, the former New England Patriots star who retired this year, will be making a special guest appearance at the fundraiser and be available to sign autographs and memorabilia from 7 to 9 p.m.

Barry Calvani, owner of Cal’s News in Lynn, is donating sports memorabilia, including an autographed jersey of Patriots star Rob Gronkowski that will be raffled off (Raffle tickets are one for $10, three for $20). Donors do not have to be present to win the raffle.

Interim Police Chief James Guido has donated to the live auction a one-day ride along with the Revere Police Department.

Guests will enjoy a dinner catered by Lenny DeMaino of DeMaino’s Restaurant, Revere. The 1980s cover band, Fast Times, will provide the musical entertainment.

(Tickets, at $40 per person, are available online at eventbrite. Tickets include dinner and a raffle ticket for a $400 Target gift card. For more information, please call David Caramanica at 857-201-2858 or email dcaramanica@reverepolice.org The Facebook page is dt163: A Night to Remember Officer Daniel Talbot).