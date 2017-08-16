Update on 205 Revere Beach Parkway

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

Work is well underway at 205 Revere Beach Parkway, the site of the former Shaw’s Market, and its’s on track for the grand opening of a five-story, 132 key hotel and a six-story, 124 unit residential apartment building with parking for 298 vehicles in the spring of 2019.

Mark Robinson, of Revere Beach Parkway Partners (Gate Residential and Trundle Corp.), said the project is on track and well underway.

“It’s on plan, on schedule with the steel up and no issues,” Robinson said.

The six-acre site, formerly a Shaw’s Supermarket, has been vacant for more than five years. The site has now benefited from a $3.63 million MassWorks Infrastructure Program grant toward the $90 million project, which broke ground this past spring.

The project is expected to bring in over $3 million in property, hotel and meals tax, as well as other fees. The Partners purchased the site for $5 million more than a year ago.

“The wood frame will start going up by Sept. 1 and should be topped off with a roof by the end of the year,” Robinson said, adding that the interior and exterior will also be worked on.

For the foundation crews installed Geo-Pier, cylinder shaped tubes about 18-inches wide and installed up to a depth of about 20 feet, or until they hit clay. The tubes are then filled with gravel and that gravel is compacted down. This was done every three feet.

While it is the apartment building structure that people can see now, the hotel structure is expected to start going up at the end of the year. Developers are looking to complete the buildings at the same time.

“We want to time the openings so one doesn’t have a grand opening into a construction zone,” Robinson said.

Site work is underway for the hotel portion of the project. As part of that work a retaining wall is being worked on along the creek behind the property.

“We couldn’t be happier,” Robinson said.