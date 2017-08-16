Police Briefs 08-16-2017

Revere Police NEWS

OVERDOSES HIT REVERE

A rash of overdoses and fatal overdoses hit the region last weekend, with one death from a suspected overdose coming on Malden Street in Revere.

Revere Police and other departments in the area, including Chelsea, where there were multiple fatal overdoses last weekend, are warning the community that there appears to be a deadly mix of illegal drugs circulating on the street.

Police in Revere are investigating the fatal overdose on Malden Street, which came on Friday around 4:30 p.m.

HONDURAN MAN SENTENCED FOR FIREARM, TO BE DEPORTED

A Honduran national residing in Revere was sentenced last week in federal court in Boston in connection with illegally possessing a firearm.

Jamir Chicas-Hernandez, 23, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Senior Judge Mark L. Wolf to 14 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Chicas-Hernandez will face deportation proceedings upon the completion of his sentence. In May 2017, Hernandez pleaded guilty to one count of being an alien in possession of a firearm.

In 2015 and 2016, a federal investigation identified a network of street gangs which had created alliances to traffic firearms and drugs throughout Massachusetts and generate violence against rival gang members. Based on the investigation, 53 defendants were indicted in June 2016 on federal firearm and drug charges, including defendants who are allegedly leaders, members, and associates of the 18th Street Gang, the East Side Money Gang and the Boylston Street Gang. These gangs operated primarily in the East Boston, Boston, Chelsea, Brockton, Malden, Revere and Everett areas. During the course of the investigation, more than 70 firearms, cocaine, cocaine base (crack), heroin and fentanyl were seized.

On April 29, 2015, Chicas-Hernandez was involved in the illegal sale of a Ruger Blackhawk .357 Magnum revolver to a cooperating witness working for law enforcement at an apartment on Endicott Street in Revere. The sale of the firearm was arranged through two individuals who were identified as members of the 18th Street Gang during the investigation.

Chicas-Hernandez is the 13th defendant to plead guilty in this case.

LADDER RIP

One Vane Street man has been arrested after using a ladder to gain entrance through a window of his neighbor’s home.

On Sunday afternoon, a neighbor noticed that a man who lives on the street was positioning a ladder at her neighbor’s home. He climbed the ladder and was trying to gain entry to the home. The witness quickly called police because it seemed very unusual.

Police responded around 1:10 p.m. and found that the home had been entered using the ladder, and by knocking an air conditioner out of the window.

Officers could not immediately locate the suspect, but later he was apprehended at his home.

Police gave all the credit to the witness who chose to call police.

“This is a great example of someone else in the neighborhood seeing someone take a ladder and deciding that it didn’t look normal and calling police,” said Lt. Amy O’Hara. “If we don’t get that call, we don’t make this arrest. This shows how valuable a call can be.”

Matt White, 25, of 366 Vane St., was charged with breaking and entering in the day for a felony and attempting to commit a crime.

CLASS A DRUGS

Revere Police have arrested a Glendale Street man after a long investigation for allegedly distributing heroin, cocaine and other drugs.

On Friday at 3:30 p.m., police moved in and arrested the suspect at his home on Glendale Street.

Leonard Cambria, 54, of 32 Glendale St., was charged with possession to distribute a Class A drug (heroin) and possession of a Class B drug (cocaine).

MOVIE THEATRE HUBUB

A Malden woman was arrested inside one of the movie theatres at Showcase Cinema on Wednesday., Aug. 9, after she allegedly berated teen-agers in the theatre and then ignored police who responded to the scene.

Around 8: 30p.m., police responded to the theatre for a woman who was acting suspicious.

Police were directed to theatre #13 for a woman in the front row.

Police asked if she would step outside the theatre to talk to them, but she pretended not to see them.

Finally, she began to laugh obnoxiously and as she was being taken out, continued to berate some teens there, calling them “fat” and “ugly.”

Corie Spadaro, 33, of Malden, was charged with rude and disorderly conduct.

IRON MAN? NOT QUITE

Revere Police summonsed one man to court for failing to insure his vehicle.

The charge and the incident were about as mundane as police work can get, but the man’s name was anything but ordinary.

The man, Robert Downey Jr., shares the same name as the Iron Man – that being movie star Robert Downey Jr. That’s where the similarities end, however.

One similar thing, though, is that whether it was the Hollywood Robert Downey Jr. or the Revere Robert Downey Jr., Lt. Amy O’Hara said both would have been treated equally.

“I don’t care if it was the actor Robert Downey Jr., I guarantee his car would have been cited and towed as well,” she said.

Robert Downey Jr., 71, of 418 Parkway, was charged with operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating an unregistered vehicle.

SEX OFFENDER NOT REGISTERED

A Broadway man was arrested on Aug. 9 for not registering as a sex offender at his new address.

Revere Police learned that the man was living with his girlfriend at 624 Broadway, but had not registered the new address with the Sex Offender Registry Board.

He was located at the apartment and arrested.

Michael Joslin, 53, of 624 Broadway, was charged for failing to register as a sex offender.

ARREST Report

MONDAY, AUG. 7

Yoneider Toro Puerta, 22, of East Boston, was arrested on an outstanding warrant. She also was cited for leaving the scene of an accident after causing property damage.

TUESDAY, AUG. 8

Harold Andres Suarez, 26, of Saugus, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after his right to operate had been suspended.

A 15-year-old juvenile was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9

Michael J. Joslin, 53, of 624 Broadway, was arrested on a charge of failing to comply with the sex offender registration guidelines.

Mark Joseph McLean, 26, of Saugus, was arrested on charges of illegal possession of a Class A controlled narcotic substance and conspiracy to violate the controlled substances laws.

Corie A. Spadaro, 33, of Malden, was arrested on a charge of being rude and disorderly in violation of the city ordinance.

James P. Prendable, 49, of 9 John Mooney Road, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

THURSDAY, AUG. 10

Joshua Anthony Burgos, 18, of Tennessee, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

Jerry M. Thompson, 49, of 418 Revere Beach Blvd., was arrested on a charge of assault and battery in a domestic situation.

Belkis C. Montes, 52, of Newton, was arrested on three outstanding warrants.

Efren Dario Berrio-Gomez, 49, of 66 Summer St., was arrested on charges of illegal possession with intent to distribute Class B and Class E controlled narcotic substances.

FRIDAY, AUG. 11

Leonard A. Cambria, 54, of 32 Glendale St., was arrested on charges of illegal possession of a Class A controlled narcotic substance with intent to distribute (subsequent offense) and illegal possession of a Class B controlled narcotic substance.

Jeffrey A. Gaudette, 24, of 64 Pemberton St., was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

SATURDAY, AUG. 12

Ralph S. Sanchez, 30, of 15 Joseph Rd., was arrested on charges of two counts of assault and battery in a domestic situation, indecent assault and battery upon a person over the age of 14, intimidation of a witness, and violating a domestic abuse prevention restraining order pursuant to c. 209A.

Tara Perna, 39, of Wakefield, was arrested on a charge of larceny of property in an amount greater than $250.

Cameron James Getchell, 20, of Everett, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest.

Jared D. Getchell, 26, of Everett, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest.

SUNDAY, AUG. 13

John L. Ballantine, 28, of 55 Eastern Ave., was arrested on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, kidnaping, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Jasmin Tihic, 22, of East Boston, was arrested on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, kidnaping, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Daniel Ballantine, 24, of 96 Eastern Ave., was arrested on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, kidnaping, two counts of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, illegal possession of Class B and Class D controlled narcotic substances with intent to distribute, 22 counts of illegal possession of a firearm or ammunition, and illegal possession of a machine gun.

Sebastian F. Jimenez, 26, of 11 Charles Ave., was arrested on a charge of assault and battery in a domestic situation.

Matthew Lewis White, 25, of 366 Vane St., was arrested on charges of breaking and entering in the daytime with intent to commit a felony and attempting to commit a crime.

Ronnie Burnett, 52, of Everett, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Revere man from Rwanda apprehended for 1994 genocide, war crimes

By Seth Daniel

After fleeing on foot across the Canadian border into northern Maine, getting caught and falsely asking for asylum as a persecuted refugee – a man who is suspected of being complicit in the 1994 Rwandan genocide surfaced last week in Revere and was arrested by Revere Police and federal law enforcement

Jean Leonard Teganya, 46, of 14 Suffolk Ave., allegedly fled Rwanda near the end of the 1994 genocide and was arrested Aug. 4 and charged in federal court in Boston with immigration fraud and perjury in connection with his application for asylum.

He was charged with one count of immigration fraud and one count of perjury.

As alleged in court documents, approximately 800,000 people were murdered during the Rwandan genocide in 1994 – with an ethnic battle being waged by the Hutu people against the Tutsi people. Prior to and during the Rwandan genocide, Teganya was a medical student and medical trainee at the Butare hospital in Butare, Rwanda. Several witnesses present in Butare during the genocide described Teganya as active in the political party of the genocidal regime, the MRND, and its militia, and stated that he actively participated in the persecution of Tutsis, the group that was largely targeted during the genocide.

According to court documents, Teganya left Rwanda in mid-July 1994 and traveled to Congo, India, and then Canada.

In 1999, Teganya applied for refugee status and later asylum in Canada. Canadian authorities twice determined that Teganya was not entitled to asylum because he had been complicit in atrocities committed at the Butare hospital during the genocide. After 15 years of litigation, Teganya evaded the order of deportation and fled across the border into the United States.

On Aug. 3, 2014, Teganya was encountered walking on foot after he had crossed from Canada into Houlton, Maine. Teganya was taken into custody and formally applied for asylum. On the application for Asylum and Withholding of Removal, Teganya made false statements by failing to disclose the extent of his affiliations and activities with the MRND and Hutu extremists.

The charge of immigration fraud provides for a sentence of no greater than 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of perjury provides for a sentence of no greater than five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.