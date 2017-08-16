Obituaries 08-16-2017

Matthew Galvin, Jr.

Highly esteemed, retired Revere Police Detective

Matthew J. Galvin, Jr., retired Revere Police Detective, died peacefully ending a long illness on Thursday, Aug 10, at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center of Revere.

Born in Medford, he was a lifelong resident of Revere. Matt graduated from Revere High School, Class of 1959. He served the City of Revere for over 38 years as a detective within the police department. Throughout his entire service, there was no other officer held in such high esteem, not only by his colleagues but also by the local citizenry.

He was an alumnus of Northeastern University, School of Criminal Justice, Class of 1980. A veteran of the regular army during the Vietnam Era, he was also with the Army Reserves, retiring in March of 1989. He was a longtime member of the Revere Council – Knights of Columbus #179 and also a member of the Revere Police Relief Association.

He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend Rosemarie DeMarco-Galvin; the cherished father to Lisa A. Galvin and her boyfriend, Bob of West Peabody and the late Mark D. Galvin; the dear son of the late Mary E. (Worthley) Galvin Barry and the late Matthew J. Galvin, Sr. and the loving brother of the late James M. Galvin and Dorothy E. Bianchi.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter Association, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. For additional information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Ida Block

Former officer of Hadassah, VFW Auxiliary Post 940 and Jack Satter House Tenants Council, all of Revere

Ida (Klane) Block of Chelsea, formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug 7. She was 106 years old.

Ida was born in Everett in 1911. She was educated in the Revere schools and worked for many years for Filenes in Downtown Boston. She also was Vice President of the Hadassah in Revere, past president of the VFW Auxiliary Post 940-Revere and treasurer of the Jack Satter House Tenants Council. Later on in life, she spent numerous days at the William McKinley School and the Garfield Elementary School in Revere as a teacher’s aide helping fourth graders. She was known to many of her students as “Nana”.

The beloved wife of the late Alfred Block and the late Israel Rosenthal, she was the devoted and loving mother of Shirley and Harvey Zides and Jason and Ronni Rosenthal; loving daughter of the late Simon and Bessie (Gal) Klane; dear sister of Sylvia Leeman of Florida and the late Celia Stone, Etta Katz, Abraham Klane and Helen Lipofsky; loving grandmother of Mark and his wife, Rachel, Evan and his wife, Tiffany, Mitchell, Bridgitte and Adina Newman and her husband, Dan. She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held in the Temple Israel of Revere Cemetery-232 Fuller St., Everett. Donations in Ida’s memory may be made to Chelsea Jewish Foundation-165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150 or to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute-450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook.

Louis ‘Lemon Lou’ Foti

Of Revere, formerly of the North End

Louis “Lemon Lou” Foti of Revere, formerly of the North End, died on August 10.

He was the beloved husband of the late Valerie (Dunbrack); devoted father of Ray Foti of Revere and the late Louis and Steven Foti; dear brother of Margie and her husband, Jim Miller of Revere and the late Stephen “The Horse” Foti, Dominic “Don Castle” and George Foti, Jr. He is also survived by many caring family members and his loving cousin, Leo Scilla and family of Connecticut.

His Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere today, Wednesday, August 16 at 11:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St Anthony’s church at 12:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Private Interment. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Frank Petrucelli

Retired 50-year general sales manager for Portland Pipe & Supply

Frank Petrucelli, of North Reading and an East Boston native, passed away at ‘99 years young, following a brief illness on Thursday, Aug. 10, at Wingate of Andover.

Born and raised in East Boston, he was a member of the Class of 1936 at East Boston High School. Frank and his dear families were natives of Jeffries’ Point, East Boston all their lives, until moving to North Reading 23 years ago. From his early youth until his untimely passing, he would qualify to become an award-winning time-keeper and score-keeper for all of our beloved Boston sports teams. Next to his dear family and his God, sports took the lead. However, to capture on paper his feelings and love of family would be an impossible task. In this rushed and often unfeeling society, Frank stands above the rest for his continued celebration of family, family ties and family traditions.

His place in the work world is marked, particularly for his work ethic and the zeal he inspired to many colleagues. He was an institution at Portland Pipe & Supply – Nationwide for over 50 years as their general sales manager. He retired at age 76. Over the years, he received many commendations and awards for service above and beyond.

Frank passed on Aug. 10, 2017, exactly 15 years to the day that Jennie passed in 2002.

He was the cherished father of Robert N. Petrucelli and his wife, Claire M. (Moynihan) Petrucelli of Norwell and Lorraine C. D’Agostino and her husband, Edward J. of North Reading, with whom, Frank made his home; the devoted grandfather of Michele L. Sabbia of North Reading, Robert M. Petrucelli and his wife, Jeanna of Norwell, Edward J. D’Agostino, Jr. of North Reading and Kristine K. Campbell and her husband, Charles “Chuck” of Hanover. He is also lovingly survived by his sister-in-law, Margaret Landolfi of North Reading and his 10 great-grandchildren: John M. Sabbia, Marisa M. Sabbia and Nic E. Sabbia, all of North Reading; Robbie M. Petrucelli, Ryan J., Luke M., Nolan A. and Jennie M. Petrucelli, all of Norwell and Kylie C. and Charlie R. Campbell, both of Hanover. He was the dear brother to the late Rose Consalvi, Lucy Albanese, Josephine Ciampolillo and Anthony Petruccelli. Many caring nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews also survive Frank.

His Funeral will begin in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere, today, Wednesday, at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Community Mausoleum, Malden. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Restoration Fund at St. Theresa of Lisieux Parish, 63 Winter St., North Reading, MA 01864-2282. For additional information, please visit:

www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Sean Bruce Symmes

Former member of Local 151 – Laborers Union

Sean Bruce Symmes, a Winthrop native, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Raised in Winthrop, he was a graduate of Winthrop High school, Class of 1997. Early in his working career, Sean worked for and was a member of Local 151 – Laborer’s Union. He recently changed careers with a position in sales while living in Long Beach, Calif., for about five years and creating a strong network of friends.

The adored son of Marilyn A. (Bruce) Symmes of Winthrop and the late Jay A. Symmes and the proud daddy of Sydney L. Symmes of Winthrop, he was also the devoted brother of Cara B. Symmes and Brian M. Symmes and his girlfriend, Lauren M. Ligotti, all of Winthrop, and Ginger Rivera of Oregon. He is also lovingly survived by many grieving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

His funeral was conducted from the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere on Aug. 12 followed by a Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop.

Interment was private. Remembrances may be made to Healthy Streets, 100 Willow St. second level, Lynn, MA 01902. For additional information, please visit:

www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Nicholas DiCicco

“Nick the Barber” – named Best of Boston 18 times

Nicholas “Nick the Barber” DiCicco of East Boston died on Aug. 13.

Nick was a well-known barber in Boston who worked for many years at The Park Plaza Hotel, and was named Best of Boston 18 times.

He was the beloved husband of the late Ruth (Durgin); devoted father of Norine DiCicco, Janine Raffaele and her husband, Frank, all of Revere; cherished grandfather of Angelo Raffaele and Joann Bairos and great-grandfather of Gabriella and Dominic Bairos; dear brother of Anthony of East Boston, Linda Giordano of Everett, Sarah Zirpolo of East Boston and the late Thomas, Charles, George, Joseph, John, Capina, Roseann and Rita. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

His Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral home, 128 Revere St., Revere, on Thursday Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be today, Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. For guestbook please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

Evelyn ‘Nanu’ Cimino

Of New Hampshire, formerly of Chelsea

Evelyn J. “Nanu” (Gaita) Cimino of Fremont, N.H., formerly of Chelsea, died on Aug. 9,

She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Cimino, devoted mother of Marie Wormhood and her husband, Joseph of Kingston, N.H., cherished “Nanu” of Alexa Marie Wormhood, dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Marilyn Conrad, her husband, Floyd, Carolyn Zajackowski, her husband Charles and Lillian Trent who is survived by her husband, John Trent of Arizona. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, Chelsea. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com

Eileen ‘Lovey’ Lewey

Mother, wife, gram, and auntie – devotee of I.C.C. Hallmark

Eileen M. “Lovey” (Stuart) Lewey, a lifelong resident of Revere, died at the home of her daughter, Linda, on Saturday, Aug. 12 in North Falmouth. “Lovey” made her home with her daughter for the past six and half years.

Born in Everett, she lived all of her life in Revere before moving to the Cape six years ago. She was an alumna of Immaculate Conception High School, Class of 1936, with the reward of Magna Cum Laude. Her early career was in the Shawmut Bank on Broadway, which she really enjoyed. In the 1930s and 1940s, the Revere Theatre sponsored New York producers, presenting “Talent Revues.” During that time, she would meet and fall head over heels over the “lead male vocalist”, Joseph E. Lewey of Library Street, Revere (around the corner from where she lived on Elm Street.) They were married in March of 1940 and Joseph died in March of 1978.

“Lovey” worked at two Revere landmarks, the Arcade Bazaar and the Revere Dog Track before moving on to Jordan Marsh Co. of Boston. There she was the “matron” of the exclusive “bridal shoppe” for over 40 years, retiring in 1993 at 76 years of age. She made many friends there, not only with her colleagues, but also with the clients she served. She was “in love” with her job and it defined her. She had the patience of a saint and the taste of a fine “courteor.” Many times she would receive wedding invitations from the girls she helped select their wedding gowns. “Lovey” was indeed the “quintessence” of “family” and “motherhood,” leading her to rank “the favorite” in all her circles of friends and family.

She was an avid “line dancer” and belonged to a group for many many years in Revere. She was also a former member of the Ladies Sodality at I.C.C., the Maria Assunta Guild and was also a Eucharistic Minister for I.C.C. She was a member of the Jordan Marsh Quarter Century Club.

She was the cherished mother to Joseph E. Lewey Jr. and his wife, Marie of Moorpark, California, Linda A. McDonagh and her husband, Francis P. of North Falmouth, Robert J. Lewey and his wife, Teresa of Athens, Tennessee and the late Michael J. Lewey; the adored grandmother to David Lewey and his wife, Leslie of Ventura, Calif., Karen Lewey of Albany, Ore., Kim Lewey of Oxnard, Calif., Brian Lewey of Valencia, California, Gregg Lewey of Lynn, Jennifer Lewey, M.D. and her partner, Dylan Tisdale of Philadelphia, Penn., Stephanie Lewey of New York, Christopher and Todd Lewey, both of Florida and Amanda Lewey of Everett. She is also lovingly survived by 13 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was the beloved daughter to the late Eileen C. (Forrestall) Stuart and the late George E. Stuart and the proud sister of the late Edna F. Geary and her late husband, James W. Geary. Among her nieces and nephews, was the late, former Revere Mayor Robert J. Haas, Jr., who passed on July 3, 2017.

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, Aug. 18, in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), Revere from 4 to 8 p.m. Her funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. and Winthrop Avenue) Revere at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Restoration Fund at St. Elizabeth Seton Parish, 481 Quaker Road, Falmouth, MA 02543.