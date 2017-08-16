News Briefs

City of Revere Overdose Awareness Day

On Thursday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m., the City of Revere will host its 2017 Overdose Awareness Day event in the Revere High School Auditorium.

The event will feature remarks from elected officials, addiction specialists, and people personally impacted by the opioid epidemic. The goal of the event is to continue to combat the stigma around the disease of opioid addiction and make sure all those affected know that help is available.

City of Revere Substance Use Disorder Initiatives Office staff will discuss steps the city is taking to combat this crisis and will offer information and education on how to prevent fatal overdoses.

For more information, contact the SUDI Initiatives Office at 781-629-4158 or email sudi@revere.org.

Broadway Block Party this Saturday to Promote Local Businesses

The City of Revere, Revere on the Move and New York Life are sponsoring a block party on Sunday Aug. 20, 2017 from 12 – 4pm. This block party will take place at the corner of Broadway and Park Ave in Revere, MA, and is to help promote the small local businesses within this block as part of Broadway revitalization efforts.

At noon, new storefront signage will be unveiled for Revere House of Pizza, Ramon’s Wireless, Expert Nails, La Metapaneca, Monte Cristo Mexican Grill, Cafe Costa Del Sol, All Dental, Comeback Physical Therapy, Peter Woo’s, Elias Food Market, and Chocolaffee as part of the plan to improve the Broadway streetscape. During the sign unveiling, the business owners will be speaking about their businesses and what they offer to the residents of Revere, MA.

After the sign unveiling, from 1 – 4 pm, there will be live entertainment, art demos and a photo booth in the back parking lot.

If you have any questions about this block party, please contact Dimple Rana at drana@revere.org or 781-286-8172.

Revere Housing Authority Summer Safety Event To Be Held Saturday, August 26

The Revere Housing Authority, its Board of Commissioners, and the Office of Mayor Brian Arrigo are pleased to announce a Summer Safety/School Readiness event on Saturday, August 26, from 12 PM – 4 PM at the Cooledge St/Constitution Ave basketball court.

Residents are invited to come down to the basketball court for free pizza and ice cream, back-to-school supplies, special prizes, and other resources. Families are also encouraged to spend time with Revere Police officers and Revere Firefighters.

This free event will be presented in conjunction with the Revere Police Department, the Revere Community School, the Revere Fire Department, Revere CARES, WIC, Harley-Davidson, the Revere Public Library, Women Encouraging Empowerment, and the Suffolk County Sherriff’s Office.

Construction Advisory

Be advised that milling of the roadway surface to prepare for repaving will begin on Monday, Aug. 21 on Page St., Yeamans St., Herman St., Wilson St., and a portion of Beach St. from Broadway to the corner of Wilson St.

Sidewalk work and final repaving will follow at a later date; notice of that work will be provided in advance.

You will notice no parking signs on these streets on Monday, Aug. 21. Please move your vehicles the night before; your cooperation is appreciated as this important infrastructure repair work is carried out.

If you have any questions please contact Mike Kessman at 781-286-8186, or John Squibb at 781-286-8184.

House Passes Resolution to Honor Community Health Centers

House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo, Rep. RoseLee Vincent and Rep. Adrian Madaro joined their colleagues in the Massachusetts House of Representatives to co-sponsor a resolution marking National Health Center Week. The legislation recognizes the vital role that community health centers play in providing comprehensive services that are responsive to the populations they serve.

In passing the resolution, Speaker DeLeo praised East Boston Neighborhood Health Center for the exceptional work of its medical providers and staff, high-quality medical services, and longstanding commitment to the community, local schools and non-profit organizations.

“Community health centers are essential to the fabric of the Massachusetts healthcare system,” said DeLeo. “These institutions are often the lifeblood of our neighborhoods, not only providing medical care, but also helping children and families to thrive. In fact, I am proud to say that my district is served by one of the leading community health centers in the Commonwealth, EBNHC. I thank community health centers both for the incredible work they do locally and their commitment to healthcare reform.”

“Health centers, like the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, play a vital role in serving the health needs of vulnerable populations in our communities, and I thank all local health centers for the work they perform day-in and day-out to ensure that our seniors and underserved populations are receiving access to critical services,” said Representative Vincent. “The people of Revere are very fortunate to be served by the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, one of the leading local health centers in the region. I am proud to stand with Speaker DeLeo and my colleagues in the House in recognizing National Health Center Week. ”

“As a lifelong resident of East Boston and a former board member of the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, I know well the positive impact that Community Health Centers have on residents,” said Rep. Madaro. “The EBNHC provides a range of services – from primary care and pediatrics, to the Neighborhood PACE Program and 24/7 Emergency Department – addressing the health and well-being of all our community’s needs. The Commonwealth should continue to support these important community institutions that protect our most vulnerable residents.”

Community health centers have played a central role in health reform and continue to help ensure high-quality, cost-effective healthcare for all Massachusetts residents. The nation’s first community health center was founded in Boston in 1965 and since that time they have remained committed to their founding mission of accessible and responsive healthcare.

Revere Special Olympics Program To Expand In Fall

Mayor Brian Arrigo is proud to announce that the City of Revere and Special Olympics have partnered to further expand the program in the city this fall.

A soccer program for children age 5-15 will begin on Sept. 30, adding to the successful Young Athletes Program for kids age 2-7, which will return for a third session in September. Both of these programs will be free for all children.

“Last year, we brought Special Olympics back to Revere with the young athletes program, with hopes that we could expand the program if it was successful,” said Arrigo. “Thanks to the generous support of parents, volunteers, and the Revere Public Schools, it was a tremendous success. Because of this, Special Olympics will be expanding their presence in our community.”

The Special Olympics Jr. Soccer Skills program is open to children of all skill levels ages 5-15. Sessions will be held on Saturdays at 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. from Sept. 30-Nov. 4, on the field at Paul Revere School. The field will be newly striped for soccer and nets will be installed.

The Young Athletes program returns again this fall, a unique sports and play program for children age 2-7 designed to serve as an introduction to sports and the world of Special Olympics. Sessions will be held in the Paul Revere School gym on Saturdays from 11a.m.-11:45 a.m., from Sept. 30-Nov. 4.

For more information, contact Enza Goodwin (etumb@comcast.net) or Jennifer Duggan (jduggan0408@aol.com). For additional information specifically about the Young Athletes program, visit www.specialolympicsma.org/YAregistration.

If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Enza or Jen. Both programs will require volunteers to make them a continued success.

“We’re excited to offer these programs for free for our children,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “We look forward to strengthening our ties with Special Olympics in the years to come and offering even more programming for all ages.”

Arrigo Announces Resident Parking Working Group; public hearings

Mayor Brian Arrigo announced on Tuesday the formation of a Resident Parking Working Group, which will make recommendations on the implementation of a resident permit parking program for the City, with the goal of having a program in place in time for 2018.

In an attempt to get feedback on what kind of resident permit parking system would work best for Revere residents and businesses, the Working Group will host two public hearings in the City Council chamber:

Tuesday, September 12,

6P.M.

Thursday, September 28,

6P.M.

There will also be a third, deliberative session for the Working Group to work on their recommendations to the Mayor and to the Parking Director, to be held in October. These recommendations will be used to shape the resident parking rules and regulations for 2018.

The Working Group will consist of ward councilors, residents from each ward, Parking Director Richard Wagner, representatives from the Revere Police Department, and the Revere Chamber of Commerce. All residents are invited to give their feedback at the public hearings.

“I know this is an important issue for our residents, and that we lag behind other communities in having a resident permit parking program on most of our streets,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “These public hearings are designed to make sure that the program we implement is appropriate for our neighborhoods, and in line with the needs of our community.”

Learn more about current resident and commercial parking regulations and how to contact the Parking Director’s office at http://www.revere.org/departments/parking-clerk.