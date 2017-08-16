Letters to the Editor

THANK YOU

Dear editor:

I would like to express my appreciation to those who supported the recent Taft St. Relief Fundraiser.

First and foremost, thank you to the Revere Elks, exalted ruler Kenneth Buckley, and secretary Laura Smith for generously donating the hall and $1,000.

Thank you to Luigi’s Pizzeria and Maekha Thai, two Revere establishments that donated food for the event.

Thanks to the Beachmont Improvement Committee for donating $250 as a group.

Thank you also to the elected officials who attended Sunday’s fundraiser – Councilors Jessica Giannino, Steve Morabito, Joanne McKenna, Ira Novoselsky, Arthur Guinasso, Patrick Keefe, and Charlie Patch, as well as School Committee Member Carol Tye.

Last but not least, thank you to everyone who either attended the event or has donated to the Taft St. Relief Fund. We are still collecting donations until Monday, Aug. 7, before we will distribute the funds to those affected, so please consider contributing with a cash or check made out to City of Revere/Taft St. Relief Fund at either the Mayor’s Office or any People’s United Bank location.

Sincerely,

Brian Arrigo

Mayor

THE WORLD MELTING POT FOR DESTINY

Dear Editor:

Clearly there is more than one ingredient that makes the world tick. Over the eons of time a bigger picture looms large.

A significant question is, “What are we all doing to understand our human condition?” Most of all do we know ourselves and understand what we truly seek?

Another question is “Will humanity focus on coming together to exist and survive a new order?”

When you walk into a dark room, the first thing to do is put on the light. You believe that when you switch on the power, the light will appear. So it is with humanity’s pathway. What light should we put on? Is man his own light…his own DESTINY?

Silver Senator

Judith S. Robicheau

THANK YOU DONORS

The City of Revere Community Scholarship members want to thank the following individuals and businesses who made contributions from January 1, 2017 through July 18, 2017.

$300.00

Robert M. Cassidy

$150.00

Wai H. Lee Chenz

$100.00

The Advocate Newspaper

Banana Boat

Walter Bennett

Mr. & Mrs. Justin Capodilupo

Dr. Gennaro L. Cataldo

Daniel J. Doherty

Wilson V. Diaz Hernandez

La Esquina Del Sabor

Councilor John F. Powers

Richard R. Powers

Catherine A. Romano

Ms. Carol A. Tye

Anonymous (2)

$75.00

Regina Daley

David R. Fabri

N & M Giacobbe

Ms. Linda A. LaCascia

Rosemarie Toasino

$50.00

Robert & Marie Alessi

Carol & William Anastos

Beauty on the Beach

Michael Bova

Councilor Jessica Giannino

Stephen Gonzales

Susan Gravellese

Carol Haney

Agladee Jimenez, Olympia Market

Evelyn Morris

Florence Novoselsky

Robert Sciglienno

Anonymous (1)

$40.00

Robert J. Campbell, Jr.

Scott Kurtzer

$25.00

Rosa Bonafine

Nunzio and Alice Cataldo

Roy J. Colannino

Nicholas Gigliello

Ann Marie Giovino

Lucia A. Hunter

Fern Price

Viera Umrana

Anonymous (4)

$20.00

Yvonne Dello Russo

Eileen Sherriff

Anonymous (1)

$10.00

Blanca Bedoya

Bellissima’s Hair Design

Michael Carey

Francine Cook

Mr. Daniel Ferrante

Ms. Linda S. Jansen

Jealy F. Pierre

Agusto Rios

Emilia Van Hertell

Sharon White

Anonymous (4)

$5.00

Joseph Reale

John E. Anderson

Hazel Eugber

Lea Sasso

Cheryl Delaney

Anonymous (2)