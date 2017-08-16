Letters to the Editor

THANK YOU
Dear editor:
I would like to express my appreciation to those who supported the recent Taft St. Relief Fundraiser.
First and foremost, thank you to the Revere Elks, exalted ruler Kenneth Buckley, and secretary Laura Smith for generously donating the hall and $1,000.
Thank you to Luigi’s Pizzeria and Maekha Thai, two Revere establishments that donated food for the event.
Thanks to the Beachmont Improvement Committee for donating $250 as a group.
Thank you also to the elected officials who attended Sunday’s fundraiser – Councilors Jessica Giannino, Steve Morabito, Joanne McKenna, Ira Novoselsky, Arthur Guinasso, Patrick Keefe, and Charlie Patch, as well as School Committee Member Carol Tye.
Last but not least, thank you to everyone who either attended the event or has donated to the Taft St. Relief Fund. We are still collecting donations until Monday, Aug. 7, before we will distribute the funds to those affected, so please consider contributing with a cash or check made out to City of Revere/Taft St. Relief Fund at either the Mayor’s Office or any People’s United Bank location.
Sincerely,
Brian Arrigo
Mayor
THE WORLD MELTING POT FOR DESTINY
Dear Editor:
Clearly there is more than one ingredient that makes the world tick. Over the eons of time a bigger picture looms large.
A significant question is, “What are we all doing to understand our human condition?” Most of all do we know ourselves and understand what we truly seek?
Another question is “Will humanity focus on coming together to exist and survive a new order?”
When you walk into a dark room, the first thing to do is put on the light. You believe that when you switch on the power, the light will appear. So it is with humanity’s pathway. What light should we put on? Is man his own light…his own DESTINY?
Silver Senator
Judith S. Robicheau
THANK YOU DONORS
The City of Revere Community Scholarship members want to thank the following individuals and businesses who made contributions from January 1, 2017 through July 18, 2017.
$300.00
Robert M. Cassidy
$150.00
Wai H. Lee Chenz
$100.00
The Advocate Newspaper
Banana Boat
Walter Bennett
Mr. & Mrs. Justin Capodilupo
Dr. Gennaro L. Cataldo
Daniel J. Doherty
Wilson V. Diaz Hernandez
La Esquina Del Sabor
Councilor John F. Powers
Richard R. Powers
Catherine A. Romano
Ms. Carol A. Tye
Anonymous (2)
$75.00
Regina Daley
David R. Fabri
N & M Giacobbe
Ms. Linda A. LaCascia
Rosemarie Toasino
$50.00
Robert & Marie Alessi
Carol & William Anastos
Beauty on the Beach
Michael Bova
Councilor Jessica Giannino
Stephen Gonzales
Susan Gravellese
Carol Haney
Agladee Jimenez, Olympia Market
Evelyn Morris
Florence Novoselsky
Robert Sciglienno
Anonymous (1)
$40.00
Robert J. Campbell, Jr.
Scott Kurtzer
$25.00
Rosa Bonafine
Nunzio and Alice Cataldo
Roy J. Colannino
Nicholas Gigliello
Ann Marie Giovino
Lucia A. Hunter
Fern Price
Viera Umrana
Anonymous (4)
$20.00
Yvonne Dello Russo
Eileen Sherriff
Anonymous (1)
$10.00
Blanca Bedoya
Bellissima’s Hair Design
Michael Carey
Francine Cook
Mr. Daniel Ferrante
Ms. Linda S. Jansen
Jealy F. Pierre
Agusto Rios
Emilia Van Hertell
Sharon White
Anonymous (4)
$5.00
Joseph Reale
John E. Anderson
Hazel Eugber
Lea Sasso
Cheryl Delaney
Anonymous (2)