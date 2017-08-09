Warren Draws Large Crowd for Town Hall Forum at RHS

By Cary Shuman

More than 400 people attended a public town hall event hosted by Sen. Elizabeth Warren Friday at the Revere High School auditorium.

The event, which was Warren’s 10th town hall of the year, allowed the Bay State’s senior senator to hear directly from Revere and area residents and discuss her work in Washington.

Mayor Brian Arrigo welcomed the large crowd to Revere, saying “it was an honor and a pleasure” to join Senator Warren in hosting the town hall event. Arrigo highlighted the many “exciting’’ happenings in Revere, notably the recent international sand sculpting festival that drew nearly one million visitors to Revere Beach. That mention drew warm applause from the audience.

Revere’s congresswoman, Rep. Kathleen Clark, introduced Warren for the town hall portion of the program.

“I couldn’t be more delighted to see all of you on a Friday night in August because we get to welcome home our senior senator Elizabeth Warren,” said Clark.

“You know her and you know exactly which side she is on in every single fight. She is on your side and on my side and that is something that is all too rare on Capitol Hill. She is crystal clear and we can be absolutely confident that we know she is going to lean in and she’s going to speak the truth and she will go to the mat for all of us.

“She is just such a voice and we can be so proud of the work that she does and the iconic status that she has developed around the country because of her clarity and her passion for doing the right thing to make sure that she’s standing up for all the voices that are getting drowned out by special interests in Washington.”

Warren received a tremendous ovation from the audience and she did not disappoint her many supporters. Warren was engaging throughout her remarks and politely repeated the first name of each questioner at the microphone. She answered each question thoroughly and pledged assistance from her staff when a case warranted additional attention.

Warren touched upon a number of issues in her responses to questions about healthcare, education, Social Security, the economy, and immigration.

Warren illuminated on her success in helping to pass in the Senate a hearing aid bill that will make the devices less expensive for consumers.

Forty million Americans have hearing loss across this country. [Hearing aids] cost a lot of money – thousands of dollars. They are not covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and most insurance policies. People have talked to me about having to save for years to get a hearing aid and that it means living in isolation from your family and your neighbors.”

Warren said she reached across the aisle and spoke to Republican senators who agreed with her proposal to pass a law that would allow hearing aids to be sold over the counter.

One female resident brought up the possibility of a future Elizabeth Warren candidacy for President of the United States. The comment drew the largest ovation of the evening. Warren is considered a leading contender for the Democratic nomination for President in the 2020 election.

“We have some really serious fights in front of us -right now,” said Warren. “We barely made it through this fight on health care. We’re about to do tax reform. We’re about to do a budget. We can’t get engaged in this game of every four years and that’s what we’re going to pay attention to. Right now we have fights in front of us and we need to be on the front lines in those fights and that’s what I’m going to stay focused on.

Following her remarks and television interviews, the popular senator posed for photographs with many of the attendees on the stage in the auditorium. Warren stayed until the final photo was taken, the final autograph signed.

This was a Elizabeth Warren crowd from start to finish.