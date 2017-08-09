Suffolk Univ Law School Scholarship Established Honoring Richard Clayman

The Richard I. Clayman Memorial Scholarship Fund has been established at Suffolk University Law School.

Clayman, a resident of Revere, was frequently seen having breakfast at the Bagel Bin on Shirley Ave. He was also a major developer in the city. His projects included repurposing the old Oak Island Nursing Home on Revere Beach into apartment units.

The purpose of the fund is to endow a perpetual scholarship in Richard’s name which will assist students in their legal education from places like Revere. Richard, this kid from Chelsea as he would say, spent his entire professional life in the area.. Training new lawyers to serve the needs of Revere’s most at risk, is an aspiration that Richard would applaud because that is how he lived.

Richard I. Clayman spent his life helping people. Whether it was in his youth as a Park Counselor, as a Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney, on the Chelsea School Committee, the Chelsea Board of Alderman, or as a lawyer in the City of Chelsea, Richard never hesitated to reach out his hand to lift people up. Richard learned growing up in Chelsea how much it meant to have a mentor and a friend. He benefited from the community that raised him and then dedicated his life to giving back to that community.

Richard helped people in need, regardless of their ability to pay. He helped those suffering from addiction, mental health issues and those just trying to live day to day. His legal education at Suffolk University Law School gave him greater tools to accomplish the goal of helping those who needed help, raising the hopes of people in despair, and protecting people without the ability to protect themselves.

A moving video tribute to Richard can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/RememberingRichieClayman

The Richard I. Clayman Memorial Scholarship Fund has been established to award scholarships to deserving Suffolk Law students who share the same passion and desire as Richard to help and nourish the people in the greater Chelsea area. The Founders of the Fund are Kate Clayman, Joshua Huggard, Steven G. Clayman, Nancy Clayman, Amy L. Nechtem, John L. Dodge, Amanda Clayman, Thomas O. Levenberg, Alyse Clayman and Drew Bulfer.

Donations may be sent to: Richard I. Clayman Memorial Scholarship Fund, Suffolk University Law School, Office of Advancement, Attention: Jeffrey P. Foss, 73 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02108, or online at: http://www.suffolk.edu/law/alumni/52314.php