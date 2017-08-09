Police Briefs 08-09-2017

Revere Police NEWS

TROUBLE ON SUFFOLK RACING DAY

The Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit is investigating two incidents that occurred several minutes apart at Suffolk Downs racetrack on its special live racing day Sunday.

The incidents included a theft of money and a separate attempted robbery.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., a male suspect walked up to a teller window, placed a bag down, and demanded that a teller fill it with money. The teller told another employee to call racetrack security, and the suspect ran away, leaving the bag behind.

Approximately 10 minutes later, at a different teller location, a male suspect grabbed a quantity of money that had briefly been set down on a counter. The suspect then ran off with the money.

A subsequent search of the track and the stable area did not lead to the location of the suspect or suspects. The incidents occurred toward the end of the second of two consecutive days of live thoroughbred racing at the track.

The investigation into the facts and circumstances of both incidents, including whether they are related and the identity of the suspect or suspects, is ongoing. The investigation is being conducted by the State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit with assistance from Boston Police and the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

LOUSY TIPPER GETS ‘JUGGED’

A Broadway man who makes a living as a delivery driver spotted a customer who is a lousy tipper and allegedly walloped her over the head with a jug of milk.

Around 12:16 a.m. on Saturday, the female victim was standing outside Walgreen’s on Broadway. The suspect was coming out of the store with some groceries, including a jug of milk. He recognized her as a customer he delivers to, and yelled over at her that she was a lousy tipper.

A verbal altercation ensued between the two, and it apparently ended with him tossing the milk jug and hitting her with it.

He was uncooperative with officers at the scene.

Milk was spilled all over the ground at the scene, but no one was reported to have cried over it.

Dawari Mark Dan-Harry, 27, of 300 Broadway, was charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

DOG IN CAR

A Winthrop man has been charged with animal cruelty after having left his dog in the car on Library Street last Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Police were called to the corner of Library and Beach Streets around 4:12 p.m. for a dog inside a parked car. The dog seemed to be panting and had urinated on itself. It was over 80 degrees and the windows were down only a few inches.

The owner arrived a short time later, but was charged with animal cruelty under the new state law guidelines.

The dog is being held in a kennel until further investigation is completed.

Jerry Cahill, 66, of Winthrop, was charged with animal cruelty.

PONY UP!

A Highland Street woman has been charged with assault and battery after scratching a friend’s face at the IHOP on Sunday.

Several people who all knew each other were dining and enjoying themselves around 10 a.m. on Sunday until the bill came. After they all pitched in, an argument ensued as the suspect didn’t believe her friend had put in enough money.

The dispute turned physical when one woman grabbed the other by the hair and scratched her face.

Kelly Salazar, 19, of 70 Highland St., was charged with assault and battery.

HIT AND ATM

A Crest Avenue man was charged with operating under the influence of drugs after he hit an ATM in Beachmont and tried to flee on Monday, July 31.

Officers responded to the scene around 6:08 p.m. and found a motor vehicle with heavy front-end damage on Winthrop Avenue. The car had hit and damaged a Peoples United ATM nearby. The operator appeared to be disoriented and witnesses said he tried to flee. He was taken to the hospital from the scene.

Dillon Connerty, 26, of 59 Crest Avenue, was charged with operating under the influence of drugs, operating with a suspended or revoked license, negligent operation and leaving an accident scene with property damage.

FRAUD DECTECTED

A Framingham man has been charged with making a fraudulent insurance claim on his car, which he said was damaged while parked in Revere.

The Insurance Fraud Bureau of Massachusetts and the Revere Police detective unit worked on the case and found that the man had made a claim that his car was parked in Revere when it was hit, causing $4,000 in damage. An investigation revealed that it wasn’t true.

Pete Harry, 46, of Framingham, was charged with fraudulent motor vehicle insurance claim and attempt to commit crime (larceny).

ARREST Report

MONDAY, JULY 31 Dukens Laguerre, 31, of Hyde Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1 John Paul Leone, 58, of 912 Winthrop Ave., was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2

Mohamed Elkhalfaoui, 43, of 250 Broadway, was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

Jonatan Muneton Ortiz, 27, of 94 Shirley Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Ray W. Sargent, 55, of 36 Crescent Ave., was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

Jean Leonard Teganya, 45, of 14 Suffolk Ave., was arrested on an outstanding federal warrant. Karenlee Powers Potts, 63, of South Boston, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting in an amount over $100. Latesasha Chapman-Osaremen, 30, of Brockton, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting. Tiffany E. Wright, 31, of Lynn, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting. Hector Moises, Gomez-Duran, 18, of 50 Marshall St., was arrested on a charge of shoplifting. Jovani Valdivie Medrano-Garcia, 19, of 2 Beachland Ave., was arrested on a charge of shoplifting. Denner S. Araujo, 28, of Everett, was arrested on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of operating a motor vehicle with an open container of an alcoholic beverage.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5 Dawari Mark Dan-Harry, 27, of 300 Broadway, was arrested on charges of assault and disorderly conduct. Joseph Daniel Dulcetta, 31, of 4 Jordan St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Davidson Junio Frietas, 24, of 165 Winthrop Ave., was arrested on charges of assault & battery and malicious destruction of property with a value less than $250. Phillip D. Antonucci III, 40, of 53 Rose St., was arrested on a charge of assault & battery in a domestic situation. Wiendy Alviti, 51, of 16 Pleasant St., was arrested on a charge of shoplifting (2nd offense).