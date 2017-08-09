Obituaries 08-09-2017

John Richard Marzilli

Avid sports and animal lover, youth baseball and hockey coach

John Richard Marzilli of Bluffton, S.C., formerly of Revere, Otisfield, ME and Kingston, N.H. died peacefully at home on Aug. 1 surrounded by his family.

Born in East Boston on May 20, 1950, John attended East Boston High School. He played baseball in high school and was veteran of the Massachusetts National Guard during the Vietnam Era.

John was an avid lover of sports which led him to coach youth baseball and hockey. His knowledge, enthusiasm, and positive attitude influenced many young players. John also enjoyed fishing, golfing and hunting.

John had an easy-going attitude, a kind and gentle nature, an enormous sense of humor and an equally large heart; if you needed it, he would give you the shirt off his back. John and RuthAnn both loved animals. They shared their homes and their love with many rescued cats and dogs over the years, especially their dog Pete and cat Angel.

He is survived by his loving and beautiful wife of 40 years, RuthAnn. He was predeceased by their son, Andrew. John also leaves two children, John and his wife, Kristine of Wilmington and Renee and her husband, William of Plymouth. John was the greatest grandfather anyone could imagine to his three grandsons, Cameron, Kai and Kael. He also leaves two sisters, Susan Gniadek and her husband, Kevin of New York and Judy Digregorio of Florida, as well as many nieces and nephews. John also leaves his cherished aunt, Rita Salerno. John always treated extended family as family and leaves his dear sisters-in law, Barbara and Catherine, brother-in-law, Frederic and niece Stacey.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Buonfiglio Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 127 Winthrop Ave., Revere. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of John’s favorite charities: Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, South Carolina, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and/or the National Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. For guest book, visit:www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Lee Forgione

Passionate advocate for the elderly

Lee O. (Casiello) Forgione of Medford, an East Boston native and a 40-year resident of Chelsea, died on Aug. 3 at the Glen Ridge Nursing Care Center of Medford following a brief illness. She was 97 years old.

Born and raised in East Boston, “Lee” was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1937. She lived in East Boston until 1957, when she and her family moved to Chelsea for more than 40 years. Her beloved and faithful husband, Robert A. Forgione, passed on Nov. 24, 1994. In 1997, Lee moved to the Riverside Apartments for Seniors of Medford where she remained until a year ago when she became a resident of Glen Ridge Nursing Care Center.

At the Kraft Apartments for Elderly Seniors in Chelsea, she began her career as an advocate for the elderly and for the justice due them. She was the president of the Residents Advocacy Organization in Chelsea and later at Riverside Apartments of Medford.

Over the years, “Lee” helped secure excellent living and recreational advantages for seniors in Chelsea and Medford. She was the recipient of several awards from the governments of Chelsea and Medford for her contributions to and her work for seniors. Her family agrees that the zeal with which she crusaded was the true reason for her longevity. She would have celebrated her 98th birthday this coming Nov. 23.

While still a resident of Chelsea, and on a visit with “Lee,” she was asked exactly what she did in her organizations for the seniors, she replied, “….I work hard, very hard for these folks – after all, some of them have no one and nothing. So you could say I am passionate in my work for the elderly seniors and for the justice due them.”

Lee was a woman of faith and grace, so referring to the Bible (particularly, the Book of Proverbs, the passage, a Valiant Woman) “…Praise her for the many fine things she does. Give her a share in what her hands have worked for and let her works tell her praises at the City Gates.”

The cherished mother of Robert A. Forgione, Jr. and his wife, Joan L of New Orleans, La., she was the proud grandmother of Robert A. Forgione, III and his wife, Rosylene of Swampscott and Leanne M. Forgione of Marblehead; the dear sister of the late Agnes L Marandola, Vera LaCorrazza, Jennie Barbaro, Louise King, Elena Dittmer, John, Albert, Angelo, Joseph and Samuel Casiello. She is also lovingly survived by many caring and devoted nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Remembrances may be made to your favorite charity. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

William ‘Bill’ Hill, Jr.

Had long and successful career in banking and financial service industry

William J. “Bill” Hill Jr. of Rowley, formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 1 surrounded by his loving family.

A native of Revere, Bill was a gifted student and elite athlete, breaking school records and winning Greater Boston League championships in indoor and outdoor track.

He was a 1981 graduate of the University of Massachusetts (Amherst), where he continued to compete successfully in athletics and distinguish himself as a student. Bill later received an MBA and law degree from Suffolk University.

He had a long and successful career in the banking and financial services industry. Upon graduation from UMass, Bill joined Bank of New England where he quickly rose through the ranks, recognized for his tireless work ethic, dedication and keen intellect. A vice president in BNE’s Capital Markets Group and, upon the bank’s acquisition by Fleet Financial Group, he became a senior vice president of Fleet’s Recoll Management Corporation, an entity which he helped to create and manage. Bill later spent a number of years as a managing director in Fleet’s Capital Markets area, where he developed recovery plans for distressed assets in secondary markets. He finished his career in the private equity arena, where he continued to focus on acquisitions, turnaround opportunities and special situations.

Bill was a retired member of the Massachusetts Bar Association and a former treasurer of the Rowley Public Education Fund.

Easy going, pragmatic, loyal and accessible, Bill had a vast array of friends from different backgrounds. He was sought out by colleagues for advice and counsel and was always willing to help others in navigating and advancing their careers. His great loves were his family, his dogs and spending time with friends. He is admired for his incredible courage and we will miss his friendship, quick wit and easy smile.

The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice for their care and kindness, with special recognition to Dan, Kaitlyn and Paula, as well as Christy from Right at Home.

The beloved husband of Karen (Kapamagian) Hill with whom he shared 30 years of marriage, he was the devoted father of Ian W. Hill of Rowley, Alexandra J. Plante and her husband, Christopher of Newburyport and Mathew S. Hill of Arizona; cherished son of Eleanor (Cronan) Hill of Lynnfield and the late William J. Hill, Sr.; dear brother of Michael Hill and his wife, Nancy of Marblehead, Diane Hanley and her husband, Gerry of Quincy, Susan Griffin and her husband, Michael of North Reading, Kevin Hill and his wife, Mary of Danvers, and Maureen Buxton and her husband, Eric of Georgetown. He is also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation was held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere on Sunday, August 6. Private Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in William’s name to the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, 3152 Little Road Suite 146, Trinity, Fla. 34655. For guest book, visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Mark Buckley

Dedicated his life to helping others, and delivering random acts of kindness

Mark J. Buckley tragically took his own life on August 6 after suffering a long battle with depression.

Mark was born on July 11, 1958 in Chelsea and was raised in Revere.

Mark dedicated his life to helping other people; giving back to the world and always delivering random acts of kindness. Mark was a sweet and gentle soul with a sharp sense of humor. He had the bluest eyes that sparkled with magic and an infectious smile. His greatest joy was his family – his entire family. Mark loved the ocean and the serenity and peace that he gathered at any beach, anywhere. Mark was loved by so many and will be missed by many more.

“Remember me…..in the stars, in the wind, in the ocean and in your heart” –

The son of Marilyn A. Buckley of Brentwood, NH and the late James T. Buckley, he was predeceased by his brother, Donald Buckley. Mark leaves behind his loving wife and best friend for 35 years, Leslie Ann Buckley; his beloved children Caitlin Allen (Maxwell Allen) and Rian Buckley (Camille Nadon-Tasse’); his precious grandchildren: Devin Mercer, Rory Allen and Ciaran Allen; his brothers: Bryan Buckley (Deb Faunce; and Paul Buckley (Cathy Whittaker) and his sisters, Rosemary Babcock (Michael Babcock) and Noreen Fantasia (Angelo Fantasia). He also leaves behind an extended family of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, NH, on Thursday, August 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to TWLOHA (https://twloha.com/donate)

To view Mark’s online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information please visit:

www.phaneuf.net