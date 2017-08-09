News Briefs

Ward 4 Community Meetings

Councilor Patrick Keefe is pleased to announce the schedule for Ward 4 community meetings.

“During my campaign, I heard from many residents that they would like to hear more about what’s going on and how they can better have their voices heard. I think the ability to meet with residents face to face will not only give them the opportunity to be heard but also bring the community even closer together and give everyone a form of inclusion. I am happy to announce that Saturday, Sept. 2 will be our committee’s third quarter community meeting at Luberto’s Bakery on Broadway from 11:30—1 p.m.

New Parking Meter Pilot Program

The City of Revere has began conducting a 30-day pilot program for the installation of 14 ‘smart parking meters’ on Broadway between Pleasant Street and Central Avenue.

These parking meters process payments via mobile app, credit/debit card, or cash; partner with an app that shows users current parking spot availability; and offer additional public safety and messaging features.

If this pilot is successful, these meters could eventually replace the current meters elsewhere and make the experience of parking in business districts more convenient.

There will be parking restrictions in place on this portion of Broadway on Sunday, August 6 while the new meters are installed.

Download the Sentry Mobile app on iTunes or Android to operate these meters via app during the pilot!

Drive-in movie for teens

Free “Drive-In Movie Night” For Winthrop and Revere Teens

On Friday, August 11, the Revere Youth Health Leadership Council and Winthrop’s CASA Youth Advisory Board is hosting a free “Drive-In Movie Night” for high school students at Wonderland Marketplace. Entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m. – drive-in, or walk-in with a blanket or chair! The event will include free refreshments, a DJ and music.

Register your car for the event:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drive-in-movie-tickets-36334982912

SAVE THE DATE

The Columbus Day Parade Fundraiser will be held Saturday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m. Entertainment, dancing and cash bar. Ticket information and location will be announced soon. Donations accepted by sending a check to City of Revere/Columbus Day, 281 Broadway, Revere, MA 02151.

ARRIGO JOINS BAKER IN PROCLAIMING FARMERS’ MARKET WEEK

In recognition of the positive contributions of Massachusetts’ farmers’ markets to agriculture and public health, Gov. Charlie Baker has proclaimed August 6-12 as “Massachusetts Farmers’ Market Week.” Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo joins Governor Baker in encouraging residents to celebrate and enjoy local Farmers Markets – especially the Revere Farmers Market, held each Friday from 12 – 4:30 p.m. on the American Legion Lawn, 249 Broadway. “This week, and all season long, we are proud to celebrate Massachusetts many farmers’ markets and support the continued viability of family farms, local food production and community camaraderie,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “I encourage all Massachusetts residents to visit a farmers’ market and purchase fresh Massachusetts-grown products to support your local farmers.” “Revere has made our Farmers Market a priority and we’re excited to see it continue to grow,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “In addition to welcoming local farmers and vendors, we have tried to make the Market a destination and an event for families and residents of all ages.” In addition to fresh food and vendors, this year’s Revere Farmers Market has featured fitness classes, children’s activities, food demonstrations, giveaways and more.

“Farmers’ markets are an important direct market venue for growers and food producers across the Commonwealth and help to stimulate local economies,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Matthew Beaton. “By supporting farmers’ markets, the Baker-Polito Administration hopes to continue to support family farms and increase access to fresh, health food to all Massachusetts residents.”

Farmers’ markets provide access to fresh, healthy foods to all citizens of the Commonwealth. Revere’s Farmers Market is one of many across the Commonwealth that also participates in matching programs that enhance the purchasing power of low-income residents, veterans, and seniors.

Massachusetts hosts approximately 240 summer and fall farmers’ markets and another 40 winter farmers’ markets across the Commonwealth.

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources compiles an annual list of Massachusetts farmers’ markets, listing days, locations, times, and opening and closing dates for each market. An interactive map of farmers’ markets statewide is available here (http://www.mass.gov/agr/massgrown/farmers_markets.htm).

More information about the Revere Farmers Market is available by calling 781-286-8198 or emailing reverefarmersmarket781@gmail.com.