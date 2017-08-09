Letters to the Editor

Local 7 endorseS John R. Correggio for City Council

Dear Editor:

The committee to elect John R. Correggio to the Revere City Council received a letter, on Friday, Aug. 4, from Local 7. Local 7, who represents 3,205 members of ”The International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers”, stated that they believe John R. Correggio understands the Union view and has been a strong voice for “working families.”

Mr. Walter Belmont of Local 7 stated the following;

Dear John;

I write to inform you the members of Iron Workers Local 7 have whole-heartedly endorsed your candidacy for the City Council of Revere. As, you are well aware, working families in Revere and its surrounding cities and towns are finding it difficult to make ends meet in the global economy today.

We know that John R. Correggio believes in affordable health care, pensions, and the ability for seniors to live comfortably in their adult years. Working families are being asked to contribute more and ore to healthcare costs, and to forgo pension contributions to pay for energy bills, housing and living expenses, which are escalating daily. While developers are lining their pockets with this same money, they are in effect, fleecing the futures of your constituents in the City of Revere.

We believe you understand our views, and have always been a strong voice for working families. In the past your efforts, which includes standing on the picket lines with our brothers and sisters, trying to protect their future and the future of their families. We know, your efforts will protect the working families of tomorrow. We need more legislators like you that are willing to do the hard work that is required, such as bringing people together. We know you will be involved in challenging conversations that will support working families.

John, the 3,205 members of Local 7 stand with you, in your up coming election for Revere City Council and we are ready to support you in any way we can.

With warm regards and best wishes, we are

Walter Belmont

Local 7 Iron Workers

Revere Recreation Update: A Fun and Successful Summer

Dear Editor:

The City of Revere Parks and Recreation Department summer program has been a tremendous success in 2017.

I’d like to share some recent event highlights, and information about upcoming activities. The goal is to build off of an already successful program and offer a good mix of programming aimed at different age groups and interests. Visit www.revererec.org to find a program for you!

Recent highlights:

Revere Recreation hosted a successful, sold out field trip to Fenway Park with 50 people. Revere kids had a chance to tour Fenway, have dinner at Pizzeria Uno, and attend a Red Sox game.

The summer camp continues to serve about 90 children per day. The camp recently completed two field trips – one to Smolak Farms and one to Showcase Cinemas

Our free basketball Skills and Drills program on Fridays has been serving upwards of 80 youth per week.

Woody and Buzz from Toy Story stopped by Oak Island Park last week and gave much needed exposure to the new park. Character appearances at parks throughout the summer have been a big hit with some of the younger kids.

Revere Recreation’s partnership with the nonprofit Raising a Reader has been extremely productive. Each week, Revere Recreation and Raising a Reader are giving 50-60 books away to Revere youth.

Recent schedule of events is an example of the great programming available every day throughout the summer – visit www.revererec.org for a full schedule! Each day, the Rec’s Facebook page also puts a spotlight on upcoming events.

Safari Joe stopped by Oak Island Park at 11a.m. for a one hour children’s show

Tennis Camp continues today for ages 5 and up at the Harry Della Russo Stadium

Free Sea Kayaking kicked off at 11a.m. from Eliot Circle

Musical Theatre classes will take place at the Recreation Department at 5:30p.m.

Future event highlights:

The summer camp will be attending Kimball Farms for ice cream and mini golf.

Revere Rec is continuing to plan for the upcoming Fall Street Festival on Broadway this September; vendor packets are being distributed to local businesses. This is going to be a great event, with food/art vendors, local food trucks, kids activities, and more!

We are continuing to work on rescheduling Touch-A-Truck, which had to be postponed two weeks ago due to thunderstorms. We are tentatively looking at early September, but will follow up with confirmation.

Michael Hinojosa

Director