Impossible Dream Team Reunion:Conigliaro Family Hosts ’67 Sox Celebration Aug 17

By Cary Shuman

The Conigliaro family, the Boston Red Sox, and the Farrelly Brothers will host the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the 1967 Impossible Dream Red Sox on Thursday, Aug. 17 at Tony C’s on Boylston Street in Boston.

Some players from the ’67 team that won the American League pennant and lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games in the World Series are expected to be in attendance.

Event organizer Richie Conigliaro, younger brother of the late Tony Conigliaro, one of the stars of the ’67 team, said he has also invited current members of the Red Sox to the celebration. Aug. 17 is an off day for the Red Sox. Former NFL player and coach Dick Jauron and Channel 5 sportscaster Mike Lynch, will also be in attendance.

Well-known Revere resident Mickey “Say No To Drugs” Casoli, a great friend of the Conigliaro family for many years, is assisting in the promotion of the event.

Tickets are selling fast for the party, according to Richie.

“We have a great event planned,” he said. “The Farrelly brothers (movie producers Peter and Bobby) will be there – they’ve been huge supporters of the campaign to retire Tony’s jersey number. We’re going to have the best comedians in the area performing, guys like Steve Sweeney, Lenny Clarke, and Johnny Pizzi. And we’re going to have a terrific All-Star band performing after the comedy show. I think it’s going to be one of the biggest events in Boston this year.”

The celebration will begin with a VIP Reception from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The night before the celebration the Red Sox will be honoring the 1967 team at the Cardinals-Red Sox game. Richie Conigliaro and his brother, Billy Conigliaro, will be representing the family during the pre-game festivities.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Tony C’s teammates from that unforgettable season,” said Richie. “I still keep in touch with Rico [Petrocelli] and Mike [Andrews]. That season was a big part of my life because I was at spring training and at a lot of the games.”

Tony Conigliaro spent part of his childhood in Revere before attending St. Mary’s High School. He was drafted by the Red Sox and became the youngest player in American League history to reach the 100-home run mark.

“Tony and Billy inspired me so much growing up,” said Richie C. “When I was a senior at Swampscott High School, the Red Sox starting outfield was Yaz [Carl Yastrzemski] in left, Billy in center, and Tony in right. So, there was a little pressure on me when I played baseball.”

Richie C. said he has a fondness for the city of Revere.

“This is where it all began,” said Richie. “Tony and Billy were born in Revere and Tony used to play baseball at Ambrose Park.”

Casoli remembers parents Sal and Theresa Conigliaro well and treasures his friendship with Richie.

“Richie has never forgotten his family and his roots,” said Mickey. “He’s made a commitment to retiring Tony’s jersey number 25, which should positively be retired. Tony won a home run title when he was 20 and had 100 home runs at the age of 22. I’m so happy to be a part of this great event on Aug. 17 honoring the ’67 team.”

(General admission tickets are $50. VIP Reception tickets are $100. Tickets are available for purchase at bostickets.com or at any Tony C’s locations).