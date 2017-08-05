Revere CARES and Winthrop CASA Hosting Free “Drive-In” Movie Aug 11

Youth leaders from the Revere CARES and Winthrop CASA coalitions are inviting high school students from both communities to a free “drive-in movie.” The event will be held at the Wonderland Market Place parking lot, 151 VFW Parkway, in Revere, on Friday, August 11th. Guests should plan to arrive at 6:30 PM for entertainment, snacks, and vehicle check in. The movie begins at 8 PM. Up to 75 cars will be admitted with pre-registration (see details below). Students are also welcome to walk-in for the movie and are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket.

Youth leaders from Revere and Winthrop have been planning this event since the spring. Their goal was to bring their peers from the two communities together in a safe space. “As coalition youth members, we wanted to create an environment where kids don’t need drugs and alcohol to have fun,” said Joshua Ivory, a member of the Revere CARES Youth Health Leadership Council.

“Unfortunately, we often hear about the destructive choices young people make, like the incidents that have happened at our beach, said, Viviana Catano, Substance Abuse Prevention Manager for the Revere CARES Coalition. “But,” Ms. Catano added, “we believe it is also important to celebrate the good decisions that teens in our towns make.”

The event will include a public service announcement video that will be played before the movie, highlighting the positive choices of the young people in our communities. The group members hope the video will encourage their peers to engage in positive behaviors and to get more teens involved in the youth leadership groups.

The youth also see this drive-in movie event as a way to collaborate with adult leaders in the community. They recently presented their idea to Mayor Arrigo, Superintendent Diane Kelly, and the police and fire chiefs from Revere and Winthrop. The leaders expressed support for the youth and also asked why, specifically, they wished to organize a drive-in movie. “This event will be a throw back to your generation. Even though there is a big age difference, this a great way for us to relate,” responded Emma Soch, Winthrop CASA Coalition Youth Advisory Board member.

The event is sponsored by the Revere CARES Coalition, Winthrop CASA Coalition, Mayor Brian Arrigo, the Revere and Winthrop Police Departments, the Revere and Winthrop Fire Departments, and Winstanely Enterprises LLC.

For security reasons police detail will be present and reserve the right to search your car, no re-entry after admission and, no backpacks. No registration required if walking into event.

To register your car:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drive-in-movie-tickets-36334982912

For up to date event details:

http://bit.ly/driveinmovie2rwabOK