News Briefs

40th anniversary celebration at banana boat

On Friday, Aug. 18, at 1 p.m., Mayor Brian Arrigo invites other city officials and residents to a 40th anniversary Celebration for the Banana Boat, the iconic ice cream shop at 700 Beach St. in Revere.

Arrigo will honor the sisters who co-own the Banana Boat, Avri and Amora Schena.

All are welcome to celebrate this Revere institution.

REVERE CABLE TELEVISION LICENSING HEARING

Mayor Brian Arrigo has scheduled a public hearing to consider the qualifications of RCN Telecom Services of Massachusetts, LLC, to construct and operate a cable television system in Revere. The hearing will held on Aug. 21, at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at the Revere City Hall, 281 Broadway .

Applications, reports and statements filed or prepared pursuant to Massachusetts cable television licensing regulations are available for public inspection at the City Clerk’s office during regular business hours and for reproduction at a reasonable fee. For more information on the hearing, interested parties can call the Mayor’s Office at (781) 286-8111.

RHA Summer Safety Event ON August 26

The Revere Housing Authority, its Board of Commissioners, and the Office of Mayor Brian Arrigo are pleased to announce a Summer Safety/School Readiness event on Saturday, August 26, from 12 PM – 4 PM at the Cooledge St/Constitution Ave basketball court.

Residents are invited to come down to the basketball court for free pizza and ice cream, back-to-school supplies, special prizes, and other resources. Families are also encouraged to spend time with Revere Police officers and Revere Firefighters.

This free event will be presented in conjunction with the Revere Police Department, the Revere Community School, the Revere Fire Department, Revere CARES, WIC, Harley-Davidson, the Revere Public Library, Women Encouraging Empowerment, and the Suffolk County Sherriff’s Office.

Registration Open For Adult Ed. Classes at Comm. School

The Revere Community School is proud to announce that its adult education program begins again on September 6. The Community School’s goal is to offer an increasing portfolio of adult education courses that enrich our community.

Classes are affordable ($50-$75 for an 8-10 week program) and open to all Revere residents. They are held at Revere High School, 101 School Street, on weekday evenings.

Flyers and registration info are available at http://www.revere.org/news/post/registration-information-adult-education-classes-at-revere-community-school:

Adult High School Equivalent Diploma Program (HiSET – formerly GED)

English for Speakers of Other Languages – beginner and intermediate levels available. Classes will be offered in ESL Conversation Class, Spanish Language Class, and Arabic Language Class.

The Community School is always looking to offer a range of courses for Revere adults. For more information, call 781-333-2061, x. 51424.

MassHousing and Mayor Arrigo Announce $1,500 Closing Cost Credit

MassHousing and Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo have announced a limited-time, $1,500 closing cost credit for low- and moderate-income homebuyers that will run through September, designed to make homeownership more attainable, and sustainable, for working families. MassHousing recently launched the initiative to make the $1,500 closing cost credit available to qualified buyers with incomes at or below 80% of the area median income, which is $82,270 in Eastern Massachusetts. More information on how to apply can be found at www.masshousing.com or by calling 617-854-1000.

“Through this powerful new pilot incentive program, we are making homeownership more achievable for buyers who may be struggling in the current housing market,” said MassHousing Executive Director Tim Sullivan. “We are advancing MassHousing’s longstanding commitment to providing affordable, conventional mortgage finance to Massachusetts residents.”

“Revere is proud to support this program, which helps connect working families to the dream of homeownership,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo.

Many homebuyers are having a difficult time navigating the current Massachusetts housing market, where demand has exceeded supply.

MassHousing has designed this new closing cost credit to be as simple and user-friendly as possible, for the Agency’s 170 approved lenders, Realtors and homebuyers. For borrowers of modest means, the $1,500 closing cost credit delivers added affordability to their home purchase. Borrowers will receive the credit at closing, with no strings attached, no hidden fees and no payback requirements. For more information about the $1,500 closing cost credit please visit www.masshousing.com or contact a MassHousing-approved lender.

VAV president, Dennis Moschella wins prestigious veteran award

Veterans Assisting Veterans (VAV), President, Dennis Moschella is the winner of the prestigious Massachusetts Chapter of the American Society for Public Administrator’s (MASS ASPA) Distinguished Veterans Award for 2017. The ceremony was held at the Downtown Harvard Club in Boston, where Moschella was recognized for his outstanding volunteer work of helping his fellow veterans.

Moschella has lead VAV since its inception, a 100% volunteer veteran’s organization that donates 100% of its proceeds to veterans in need. VAV has donated track wheel chairs to combat veterans, installed permanent POW/MIA chairs at various public and private venues, held charity concerts showcasing major musicians, kept veterans including a WW II Veteran from being thrown out on the streets and much more.

A chapter of the national organization, MASS ASPA is recognized as a leading organization for public administrators in communities throughout Massachusetts. The Distinguished Veterans Award is only the second year of which this award has been given. Past nominees have been Congressman Seth Mouton and other highly recognized veterans.

VAV is based in Revere and Lowell Massachusetts and has donated to local veteran charities that make an impact directly for veterans. Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, which houses veterans and operates throughout the Merrimack Valley, Ironstone Farms that has a program to help veterans suffering from PTSD, NEADS that supports the training of service dogs and Veterans Homestead, which operates a hospice for veterans in Fitchburg to name a few.