Guido Settling into New Chief Position

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

Interim Police Chief James Guido has been in his new position in the Revere Police Department just three weeks and he’s settling in nicely.

“It’s been a little hectic, and I’m trying to change a few things,” Guido said. “I’m a hands-on kind of guy. There are procedural things and protocols that are in place. I take each day at a time. There’s a lot of paperwork and work on grants. In the first month there’s a lot of housekeeping issues.”

Guido said change takes time and he is pleased with the commitment Mayor Brian Arrigo has shown to the department.

“He’s been very supportive of the department,” Guido said. “He wants to make things better. The evaluation (the mayor is undertaking) will show great things.”

Guido said he expects the right thing from members of the police department, accountability and service to the citizens of Revere. He’ll also be working on internal administrative issues, improving communications and an issue with vacation time in the department.

With a compliment of 90 police officers under him, Guido, a self-described workaholic, said he also wants to see officers at more community events and doing more community policing. As part of this, he is looking to hire eight people to go to the police academy. He noted that two current police officers will be leaving to join the State Police.

“We have community policing now but we don’t promote it enough,” he said.

Guido is focused on improving the department with more traffic enforcement, more attendance at community events and more follow-up. Guido also plans to work with the mayor to address overtime issues.

“My door is always open and I plan on walking the route,” Guido said. “I enjoy community events. I don’t consider it work, it’s just part of the job.”

Guido takes over for outgoing Police Chief Joseph Cafarelli, who was appointed by former Mayor Dan Rizzo. Arrigo opted not to renew his contract. Guido was one of four candidates who went through an assessment center to determine who the next chief would be. Arrigo appointed him.

If the opportunity to become the permanent chief arises, Guido said he’d consider it.

Guido said. “I’m looking forward to working with Mayor Arrigo on his vision.”

Arrigo announced in June the he plans a top to bottom organizational review of the police department.