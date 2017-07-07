Wonderland Dog Track Demolition is on Schedule

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

The owners of the former Wonderland Dog Track are taking steps toward the demolition phase of the site. So far, a chain-link fence has been installed around the property and a work trailer and a dumpster have also been placed on the property.

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers said that he recently met with management of the property. “Work is now being done on some asbestos abatement and they have baited the property for rodents,” Powers added. He noted that the services have also been shut off.

In terms of the parking situation in the Wonderland area, Powers said they are waiting to hear back from the owners.

The city council granted a special permit for the Wonderland Dog Track side areas for car parking and that permit expired in July 1, 2015. With that agreement, the owners, CBW Lending, put $100,000 in an escrow account.

“If there’s no movement, we at least want to get mitigation money for the city,” said Powers. For months officials have been complaining about Wonderland, the safety of the place and the thousands of cars being parked in the lot.

It’s been noted that the cost to bring down the buildings at Wonderland could be as high as $4 million.