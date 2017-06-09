Revere High Graduation to Take Place Thursday, June 8

By Seth Daniel

The Revere High School will hold its annual commencement ceremonies on Thursday night, June 8, in Harry Della Russo Stadium at 6 p.m.

This year’s class is one of the largest in many years, with more than 400 students in the class.

Valedictorian Samantha Rosa and Salutatorian Hayley Petrozzelli will address the class, along with President Gianni Hill and Principal Lourenco Garcia.

The grandstand will be open for seating, while students will sit on the turf field once again.

The rain date is Friday, June 9.