Police Briefs 06-07-2017

ARREST Report

MONDAY, MAY 29

Pedro I. Rodriguez-Castane, 26, of 164 Hichborn St., was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after his right to operate had been suspended for operating while under the influence of liquor.

Edwin F. Iraeta-Diaz, 32, of Lynn, was arrested on charges of operation a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor (2nd offense), operating a motor vehicle with a license suspended for operating under the influence while under the influence of liquor, and two counts of wanton destruction of property greater than $250.

TUESDAY, MAY 30

Anthony S. Esposito, 76, of 45 Dolphin Ave., was arrested on a charge of being rude & disorderly in violation of the city ordinance.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

Edmund J. Lebel, 64, of 63 Warren Ave., was arrested on charges of assault & battery in a domestic situation, strangulation, and intimidation of a witness.

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

Elda Munoz-Dealdana, 52, of East Boston, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Cesar E. Aldana-Carranza, 48, of 109 Bradstreet Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Gina M. DiMarco, 26, of 7 Carmen Lane, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

A 15 year old juvenile was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Helen J. Sullivan, 48, of 304 American Legion Highway, was arrested on a charge of violating a domestic abuse prevention restraining order pursuant to c. 209A.

Domenick A. Dubano, 19, of 67 Forrest St., was arrested on a charge of malicious destruction of property greater than $250.

Erin K. Murphy, 36, of Chelsea, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

A 14 year old juvenile was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

William E. Lunde III, 51, of 26 Yeamans St., was arrested on a charge of assault & battery in a domestic situation.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

John J. Hughes, 56, of 37D Sagamore St., was arrested on a charge of assault & battery in a domestic situation.

Islam A. Elgohary, 26, of 237 Lantern Rd., was arrested on charges of trafficking in cocaine and possession of a firearm without an FID card.

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

Edward M. Lynch, 65, of 163 Washington Ave., was arrested on a charge of assault & battery in a domestic situation.

Revere Police NEWS

CABBIE HIT

Revere Police are looking into an assault at Mahoney Circle on Saturday, June 3, at Mahoney Circle.

Around 6:45 p.m. a cab driver was going through the circle when people crossing the street got in the way.

Words were exchanged and the driver exited his vehicle.

At that point, he was allegedly punched in the face and the assailants fled.

It is under investigation.

VOLLEY ON THE RADAR

The Revere Police responded to the City Hall area on Monday morning, Memorial Day, for an activation of the ShotSpotter.

However, upon arrival, it was apparent that the trigger of the system was none other than the Revere Police.

They were shooting off the ceremonial volley in commemoration of Memorial Day exercises on the American Legion Lawn.

POWER OUTAGE

A Medford woman was summonsed for operating while under the influence of liquor, after she plowed into a light pole on Thursday morning and knocked out power to the Washington Avenue area.

Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a car that hit a pole and caused a power outage.

Officers quickly realized the driver was intoxicated, and was also in need of medical attention. The driver was transported to the hospital and was okay.

Kimberly Innes, 21, of Medford, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor and possession of an open container in a motor vehicle.

SECOND OUI

A Lynn man was charged with several traffic infractions and his second drunk driving charge.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday, May 29, the man was observed running into other vehicles on Lynn Marsh Road. Officers pulled the man over near Brown Circle and found him to be intoxicated.

It was his second charge of operating under the influence.

Edwin Iraeta-Diaz, 32, of Lynn was charged with negligent operation, operating under suspension from OUI, habitual traffic offender, Operating under the influence (2nd offense), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and two counts of wanton destruction of property over $250.

Weekly Crime Report

Journal Staff Reports

House Breaks: (1)

Bradstreet Avenue.

Commercial Breaks: (0)

Motor Vehicle *Thefts/Breaks: (1)

*Reservoir Avenue.

Motor Vehicle Accidents: (36)

Brown Circle (2); Mahoney Circle; Copeland Circle; Mountain Avenue; Lynn Marsh Road; North Shore Road; Beach Street; Squire Road; Squire Road; Broadway; Squire Road; Washington Avenue; Squire Road; Revere Street; Washington Avenue; Broadway; Squire Road; Payson/Carleton; Dolphin Avenue; Sewall/Harris; Cushman Avenue; Central Avenue; Malden/Aurelia Sylvia Rd; Washington/Park; Squire Road; Oak Island/North Shore Rd; School Street; Broadway; McClure Street; Broadway; Parkway School/Eastern; Squire/Keayne; Broadway/Park; and Ward Street.

House Parties/Loud Stereo Complaints (after 9 p.m.): 20