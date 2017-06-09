Obituaries 06-07-2017

Antonio Albanese

Retired US Postal Service Mailhandler; had large welcoming personality and work ethic not to be surpassed

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours today, Wednesday, June 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere for Antonio Albanese, a lifelong Revere resident, who died at home on Sunday, June 4 following a courageous three year battle with metastatic cancer. He was 90 years old.

His funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, June 8 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 10 a.m.

Born and raised in Revere, he was a graduate of Revere High School. He entered the US Navy in January of 1944 and served until November of 1947, commissioned as a Motor Machinists Mate Third Class.

He was a production worker for Schrafft’s Candy Co. of Charlestown for about eight years before applying for work with the US Postal service. “Tony” worked for 40 years plus as a mailhandler at the Airport Facility with the US Postal Service until he retired in 1992.

“Tony” had a large welcoming personality and a work ethic not to be surpassed. He was a long standing member of the Mottollo VFW Post #4524 and the National Organization of Disabled American Veterans (National Chapter.) He was most proud of his Associate’s Degree from the Coyne Electrical Junior College of Boston.

He leaves his beloved and devoted wife of 66 years Grace L “Lucy” (Desposito) Albanese and his adoring son, Anthony P. Albanese and his wife, Elizabeth J. “Liz” of Peabody. He was the cherished grandfather of Mary G. Albanese and her husband, David J. Hodge of Danvers, James W. Albanese and his wife, Cecilia of Revere and Bonnie-Jean O’Keefe and her husband, Jason of Peabody; dear brother of Vincenza “Vinnie” Joy of Revere and the late Raymond Albanese. He is also lovingly survived by his great grandson, Gavin A. Hodge of Revere and his two faithful nieces, Sandra Joy of Maine and Karen Joy of Revere and by many other nieces and nephews.

Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden immediately following the Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to: Hallmark Health Hospice, Attn: Dr. Joseph Pennacchio, 41 Montvale Avenue, Stoneham, MA 02180, attn: Hematology Oncology. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Michaelina ‘Lee’ Procopio

Of Revere

Michaelina “Lee” (Beatrice) Procopio passed away at home on June 2 surrounded by her family at the age of 98.

She was the beloved wife of the late Domenic A. “Nick” Procopio; devoted mother of Andrew A. Procopio of Revere, Steven D. Procopio of Saugus and Andrea Sparks of Revere; dear sister of Jeanette Amorosa of California, Gloria Palleschi of Revere, and the late Mary Quarantello, Anthony Beatrice, Alphonso Beatrice, Camille Marino and Edward Beatrice; cherished grandmother of Alison, Michelle, Steven and Gino; loving great grandmother of Gia, Lexi, Drew, Kassandre, Paul and Max and adoring great great grandmother of Adrian.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery. For guest book, please visit: www.Buonfilgo.com.

–

Dorothy ‘Dottie’ O’Donnell

20 Year employee of N.E. Tel & Tel

Dorothy M. “Dottie” (Leslie) O’Donnell, a lifelong resident of Revere, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 30 at the Life Care Center of The North Shore.

Born in Revere on September 17, 1925, the daughter of the late Francis and Letitia (Toomey) Leslie, she attended Revere schools and graduated from Revere High School, Class of 1943. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an avid Red Sox fan, enjoyed walks on Revere Beach and was an avid bowler. She worked at New England Telephone for 20 years.

She was predeceased by her husband, Stephen P. O’Donnell, Sr. and her son, Michael O’Donnell. She will be sadly missed by her two sons: Stephen P. O’Donnell, Jr. of Amesbury and Richard J. O’Donnell of Revere; one daughter, Maureen Defrehn of Connecticut; one daughter-in-law, Joy O’Donnell of Virginia; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings: Francis, Thomas, Edward and Paul Leslie, Mary Catanesye, Letitia Coffey and Rita Long.

Funeral arrangements were by the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, Saugus. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For condolences, visit: www.BisbeePorcella.com.

–

Ella ‘Dee’ Petrilli

Devout Catholic, member of many organizations, longtime precinct 3-1 voting warden

Ella “Dee” (DeRosa) Petrilli, a lifelong resident of Revere, died on May 30 at the age of 95.

Ella was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Anthony’s Sodality of Our Lady, Daughters of Italy of Revere, Revere League for Special Needs, Patriot Civic Club, the Soccorso Club of Revere and the Bowling Girls. She was the voting warden for many years for precinct 3-1. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

The beloved wife of the late William G. Petrilli “RFD”, she was the daughter of the late Frank DeRosa and Josephine (Russo) DeRosa; devoted mother of William Petrilli “RFD” and his wife, Charlene of Malden and Lorna King and husband, Paul of Revere; dear sister of the late Nellie Capoccia, Joseph DeRosa and baby Joseph DeRosa; cherished grandmother of Jesse King and his wife, Angela and Katie King and her fiancé, Rob Russell and loving great grandmother of Lucia and Charles King. She is also survived by her loving sisters in law and by many caring nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ella’s name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com

–

Ann Belmonte

Met life’s ‘ups and downs’ with determination, courage, and tons of fortitude

Ann B. (Connery) Belmonte died following a long and tedious illness on Wednesday, May 31. Born and raised in Revere, she was a 1952 alumna of Immaculate Conception High School in Revere and continued on to Hickox Secretarial College in Boston, where she graduated in 1954.

After a 10 year plus career with the Federal Reserve Bank as a Senior Bookkeeper, she left the bank in 1967 to become a stay-at-home mom. She returned to the work-force in October of 1985. At that time, she began working with the Broadway National Bank as an account executive until October of 1997. She enjoyed her retirement for the sake of her family and her extended family. She was most especially fond of her time with her two grandsons, Andrew and Matthew. Although her illness took her on a very long but not so much happy journey, Ann met the “ups and downs” with determination, courage tons of fortitude.

She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Belmonte, who passed in January of 1985; the cherished mother of Judith A. Jaroncyk and her husband, Christopher of North Reading and Tamara Belmonte of Wellesley Hills; the adored grandmother of Andrew C. and Matthew R. Jaroncyk, both of North Reading; the dear sister of the late Ret. Revere Fire Chief James Connery, Marie LaPointe, Jeannette DiPietro, Daniel W., Francis E. “Frank” and William P. Connery. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105-9959. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.