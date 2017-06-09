News Briefs

COLUMBUS DAY PArADE FUNDRAISER

One of Revere’s longest-standing traditions, the Columbus Day Parade, takes place again on Monday, October 9.

Held biannually rotating between Revere and East Boston, the Parade honors the region’s Italian-American cultural heritage.

Mayor Brian Arrigo is excited to announce that this year’s parade website is live at http://www.revere.org/parade/. The page includes information about parade registration, sponsorship, volunteering, fundraising events, and more.

Further information about road closures, festivities, and additional staging areas will be released closer to the event date.

Mayor Brian Arrigo will serve as Grand Marshall of this year’s parade. Albert “Buddy” Mangini of East Boston continues to serve as the Producer of the event. The Chairpersons of the Columbus Day Parade are Revere Veterans Services Director Marc Silvestri, Revere Chamber of Commerce President Michael Nicastro, and Linda DeMaio from Mayor Arrigo’s office.

A fundraiser for the parade will be held on Saturday, June 24 at Casa Lucia – An Evening with Dennis Taylor, R&B Artist and DJ. The 21+ event will feature a Chinese buffet, entertainment, dancing, and a cash bar. Cost is $25 per person or $300 for a reserved table of 12. Call 781-286-8111 for more information. Tickets are limited, so act soon to secure your seat.

An additional fundraiser will be held in October; details will be announced closer to the event.

Businesses seeking to sponsor the event should review sponsorship options at http://www.revere.org/parade. Sponsorship levels range from $100 to $5,000+.

If you cannot attend the fundraiser and would like to make a donation to help fund the parade, please mail or bring checks to the Mayor’s Office, City Hall, 281 Broadway, Revere, MA; make checks payable to City of Revere/Columbus Day Parade.

Volunteers will also be needed to ensure the parade’s success; visit http://www.revere.org/parade for more details on how to volunteer.

TOTAL WINE & MORE STARTS AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

Total Wine & More announced the start of a new statewide information and awareness campaign to support sensible changes to update and modernize the laws governing the sale of beer, wine and spirits in Massachusetts.

The Consumers First initiative is a source of information and advocacy to enhance and improve the regulatory environment and structure around the beer, wine and spirits industry in a way that promotes savings and better serves consumers across Massachusetts.

“Total Wine & More has a long track record as a proven consumer ally, and this new Consumers First campaign will promote sensible and much needed updates to Massachusetts’ alcohol sale laws – some of which date back to Prohibition,” said Ed Cooper, Vice President, Public Affairs & Community Relations at Total Wine & More. “Our entire business is built on creating a first class customer experience while providing the best value and selection in beverage alcohol. We take great pride in all the ways we serve our customers, and advocating on their behalf and being an ally is another way of serving them.”

Massachusetts alcoholic beverage laws and regulations need reform. The laws regulating and governing beverage alcohol sales should better protect consumers’ best interests.

The Consumers First initiative will use information and advocacy to demonstrate that protecting and serving consumers should be the first priority. Examples of savings and conveniences that consumers in Massachusetts are being denied include access to the best possible retailer coupon and customer loyalty programs, as well as regulatory obstacles that prevent the lowest prices from being passed on to customers from bulk wholesale discounts.

“We believe all alcohol retailers in Massachusetts should be advocates for consumers. They should favor allowing new ways for consumers to save on beer, wine and spirits,” Cooper said. “The Consumers First initiative will help give people a voice in advocating for sensible reforms.”

For more information about the Consumers First initiative, visit massconsumersfirst.com. You can also like the campaign on Facebook and follow on Twitter.

STUDENT FARES AVAILBLE IN SUMMER

For the first time, student fares will be valid and available to qualifying middle and high school students this summer, providing reduced-fare MBTA access to 50,000 students.

Student fares in previous years were only available during the school year from September 1 through June 30, causing students to purchase the full fare of a trip or pass during the summer months. After a vote last year by the Fiscal and Management Control Board to expand the student program, student fares became available year-round last September.

During this school year, up to 29,000 students per month used a monthly pass. In the busiest month, approximately 1,600 student passes were loaded at fare vending machines with 27,500 school-purchased student passes per month. Students use the MBTA more often than the average rider with a median of forty-two unlinked trips compared to thirty-six for all monthly passes. Students also use their cards for stored value with approximately 18,000 students using stored value at least once between October and April.

At any time during the calendar year, the Student Stored Value CharlieCard (S-Card) allows qualifying students from participating schools to purchase half-price trips on subway, bus, commuter rail, and ferry and also allows the purchase of a monthly Student Pass for $30 (regular monthly passes are available for $84.50). Student CharlieCards with school-purchased passes during the school year (M7s) will also function as S-Cards during July and August, allowing all students the half-price fare and discounted $30 monthly pass.

Middle and high school students should keep the Student CharlieCards provided by their school. Lost cards can only be replaced by a student’s school. All cards will expire on September 1 and students will receive new cards at the start of the next school year.

For more information regarding student passes and fares, please visit mbta.com.

Revere Republican Committee Meeting

The Revere Republican Committee will meet Thursday, June 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion, 249 Broadway (next to city hall).

Special guest will be Keiko Orrall, Republican National Committeewoman from Massachusetts and the State Representative from the 12th Bristol District. Orrall is the first Japanese-American to serve in the Massachusetts Legislature.

For more Information contact Paul Ronukaitus or Joyce Kelly at ronukaitus@comcast.net / 617-846-9331 or joycemariekelly@gmail.com / 781-284-7722

Rossetti -Cowan Senior Center Health Awareness Day

Senior Health Awareness Day is planned on Thursday, June 15 from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

All seniors are welcome to join us in the second floor multi-purpose room, and talk with healthcare professionals and other experts about their health care, financial and/or social needs. Feel free to invite family, friends, and neighbors who may benefit from this extremely informative event.

The Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center is located At 25 Winthrop Ave.

For more information contact Camille at (781) 286-8156 or email cpiccinniciambelli@revere.org to reserve your table.

Revere National Amusements theater to raise money for the Jimmy Fund

From June 9 through July 27, local theater patrons can give to the Jimmy Fund by putting money into passed canisters as part of the 68th annual Jimmy Fund/Variety Children’s Charity Theatre Collections at participating National Amusements and Apple Cinemas theaters in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Ohio. All proceeds go directly to the Jimmy Fund, which supports lifesaving adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

Since 1949, participating movie theaters have shown a brief Jimmy Fund movie trailer before the start of feature films. After the trailer, volunteers and theater personnel invite guests to contribute to the Jimmy Fund by passing collection canisters through the audience.

The Jimmy Fund is actively seeking volunteers to pass collection canisters to guests during designated show times. Volunteers earn prizes based on the number of shifts they complete. This year’s volunteer prizes include t-shirts, movie tickets, Red Sox and Jimmy Fund hats, Blue Man Group tickets, and Boston Red Sox tickets.

The canisters will be passed in participating theaters each day of the week during the following select show times.

Theatre Collections is the Jimmy Fund’s longest-running fundraising effort. Since its inception in 1949, the program has raised more than $30 million for the Jimmy Fund. In its early years, Theatre Collections attracted the support of legendary movie stars including James Cagney, Loretta Young, Bing Crosby, and baseball’s Ted Williams.

“The Jimmy Fund/Variety Children’s Charity Theatre Collections has been a stalwart fundraising program for us for nearly 70 years,” said Larry Lucchino, Chairman of the Jimmy Fund. “Committed volunteers and donors have helped raise more than $30 million in our longest-running Jimmy Fund fundraiser and we are enormously appreciative of their dedication.”

For more information about Theatre Collections or to volunteer, go to www.jimmyfund.org/theatre or call 617-582-7724 to learn more.