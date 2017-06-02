Rosa Named Valedictorian in ‘Exceptional’ Class at RHS

By Seth Daniel

Revere High School (RHS) announced that senior Samantha Rosa is the valedictorian of this year’s class, and Hayley Petrozzelli is the salutatorian.

Both will lead a class of more than 400 students – one of the largest classes in years – across the stage next week, June 8, when RHS holds its annual commencement exercises at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

“We have done a good job preparing them for college and for the real world,” said Principal Lourenco Garcia. “We now will see how they seize the many opportunities that are out there for them…It’s joy, but bittersweet for parents. For the kids, it’s a complex feeling where they want to stay because of the relationships they have built…but having to leave because it is the culmination of four years of instruction.”

Garcia said it is a very good class, and that teachers, students and parents have really come together to produce an excellent educational experience. In particular, he said this is probably the first group of students to get the full brunt of the new student-centered learning model.

“This class might have benefitted from more student-centered learning and techniques than other classes,” he said. “We’ve emphasized it.”

Rosa will attend Northeastern University in the fall, and she began her school career at the Paul Revere Elementary. She wen to the Susan B. Anthony Middle School as well.

Petrozzelli will attend Emmanuel College in the fall, having began her schooling at the Whelan Elementary and the Rumney Marsh Academy.

“This is a great class,” said Assistant Principal Jonathan Mitchell. “This class had a lot of personality and was very high-achieving. These kids are really going places – both academically and in extra curricular activities.”

Class President this year is Gianni Hill, who won a Posse Scholarship and will attend Hamilton College in New York.

Mitchell said he wouldn’t be surprised if Hill returned to Revere to do very good things.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he wanted to come back one day and be the mayor,” said Mitchell. “He’s never said that, but he does talk about wanting to come back and give back to the community in a big way.”

He added that the Class of 2017 also distinguished itself on the athletic field, noting numerous standout athletes in the class.

Garcia also commented that, by the numbers, it is a very large class.

“On paper, we have more than 400 kids in the class,” he said. “Not all of them will be walking next week, but this is a very large class. This is the largest class I’ve seen since I’ve been here.”