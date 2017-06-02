News Briefs

One Beach to Receive LEED Certification

The Neighborhood Developers announces that it expects to receive LEED certification for its housing development One Beach, located in downtown Revere. LEED is a nationally recognized standard for sustainable development, created by the U.S. Green Building Council, to honor buildings of different types and uses that are designed to meet criteria for sustainable design.

“We are very proud to pursue LEED certification for One Beach, and be recognized for developing sustainable homes,” said Ann Houston, Executive Director of The Neighborhood Developers. “The Neighborhood Developers believes that healthy, sustainable homes are an important part of creating vibrant neighborhoods. We use the standards of LEED certification to hold ourselves accountable to nationally recognized criteria for sustainability.”

One Beach provides 39 affordable rental apartments. The building opened to residents in June 2016. The Neighborhood Developers is pursuing certification for the property under the LEED for Homes Mid-Rise program. The program evaluates a development’s sustainability by considering a wide range of design details, including a development’s proximity to public transit, its density, its mechanical and plumbing systems, its energy and water use, and the construction materials used. The Neighborhood Developers already received LEED certification for another housing development, Highland Terrace, in Chelsea, in 2014.

For information about The Neighborhood Developers’ programs in community engagement and financial self-sufficiency, please visit www.TheNeighborhoodDevelopers.org. For information about LEED and the U.S. Green Building Council, please visit www.usgbc.org/leed.