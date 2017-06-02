Memorial Day Services 2017:Officials Remind Audience of Sacrifices Made to Keep America Safe

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

More than 100 people braved the misty, overcast weather Monday morning in front of the American Legion building on Broadway as the city remembered those who gave their lives so ours can be free. Under the tents set up on the lawn of the American Legion post on Broadway were state dignitaries, city councillors, school committee members, veterans of past conflicts, family and friends.

Honor guards from the police and fire departments, and the Revere High School JROTC stood at attention.

“Memorial Day is about those who gave their lives,” said Veterans Office Director Marc Silvestri, his first Memorial Day since taking his new position a few months ago.

Once known as Decoration Day it was a day when veterans of the American Revolution decorated the graves of friends and family who gave their lives for independence.

Mayor Brian Arrigo stated that Revere has a storied history of service and patriotism. The history of the city, the men who came from North Chelsea to fight and die in the Revolutionary War. He spoke of the sacrifices made by the city in the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the post-911 losses in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“We are blessed and fortunate to have many veterans still with us in Revere,” Arrigo said, adding that those post-911 vets have the full support of the city and Silvestri, who is also a post-911 vet with a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.

“Through remembrance we can immortalize the men and women whose effort to protect our country and continue to impact our lives,” said Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo. “We want them all to know we’ve got their back. We have to remain committed to out veterans when they come home. We want them to know we have the best services the nation has to offer.”

“In the course of U.S. History over 1 million have made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve the freedom we take for granted,” said State Rep. Roselee Vincent. Guest of honor at the ceremony was Paul Monti, a Gold Star father who lost his son Jared in Afghanistan. On June 21, 2006, Jared Monti died in Afghanistan attempting to rescue another soldier as they came under