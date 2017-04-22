Bianco Sausage Leaving After 57 Years in Revere:Doors Set to Close Thursday April 27

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

When Joseph Bianco Sr opened Bianco Sausage at 375 Revere St. he began a Revere institution with a product that now reaches across the country.

Bianco’s Sausage is moving its home to Medford . for more square footage and even more sausage links. The business purchased the old Hoff’s Bakery facility in Medford near Wellington Circle last year, renovated the space and is ready to move. The shop and manufacturing will close on April 27.

“We feel bad,its bitter sweet that we are leaving our revere facility. said Joe Bianco III, the grandson of the founder. “We’ve overgrown this place.

Joseph Bianco Sr. started the business on Revere Street in 1960. He owned property on both sides of the street, living in one place and working in the other. The 5,000 square foot shop also has a dry storage area across the street and another storage facility further down the street near St. Anthony’s Church. Now the sausage company will be moving its 38 employees to a 30,000 square foot facility. The new shop will move to 1 Brainard Ave., Medford, close to Route 16.

Joe Bianco Jr is excited to be going to a bigger place with a new start with his sons and daughter. “We’re going to miss Revere.”

Joining Joe Bianco Jr in the business are his sons Lewis ,Joe and daughter Francesca.

Bianco’s Sausage can be found in every Market Basket, 30 Stop and Shop stores, the TD Garden Premium Club, sold in historic restaurants in the North End and at many sausage vendor around Fenway Park. For more than 60 years they have keep the same seasoning mix used by the founder. They also make marinated steak, lamb, pork and more. Bianco and Son have also branched off with small packages of marinated meat and a new line of product for retail packaging. On Revere Street people always went to the back of the shop in the production area to pick up their meats,In Medford there will be a retail store on site.

Joseph Bianco Sr.passed away in 2015 . He and his son Joe Bianco Jr worked together growing the business. Family has always been the center of the business. “It’s a family business and we’re very family oriented with our employees,” .

Each week Bianco’s produces up to 70,000 pounds of sausage a week .The company’s success has been because of their quality meat, loyal customers . The product reaches far outside of Massachusetts. Even a supermarket in Indiana carries Bianco’s Sausage. There are also customers like the one in California who wanted one, 18-pound box or sausage and he was willing to pay the $80 shipping fee for the taste of a Bianco’s Sausage.

“We ship anywhere in the United States, wholesale and retail.

All our product is made fresh everyday with grade meat and pork . The production line starts at 6 a.m. and runs until 2:30 p.m. Ten thousand sausages come out of a 600 square foot room in practically no time.