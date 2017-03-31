Arrigo Signs Contracts with Three Unions

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

The Mayor and union representatives for the Revere Police Employees Association, the Revere School Traffic Supervisors Union and the Public Works Department have signed and agreed to new labor contracts.

While all three contracts are separate, the pay increases are ranging for one to three percent each year and go back to 2015.

“It was a professional, collaborative and respectful collective bargaining process,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “I appreciate the work and effort the parties put in, and they good faith they showed throughout the entire process.”

In addition to minimal pay increases, each contract has details unique to each. In the police contract increases in step pay were schedule for 1.5 percent for 2015 and 2016 and three percent as of July 1. The annual education stipend for those hired after 2009 is $4,000 for an associates degree and $6,000 for a bachelors degree.

The union also agreed to withdraw any and all grievances with the exception of the grievance regarding use of civilian dispatchers, which well be addressed separately.

In the DPW contract agreement goes back to July 1, 2012 through June 30, 2015 and is extended to June 30, 2018. One issue brought up in the contract is overtime and how it is given out. The contract states that the city will determine whether and when overtime should be assigned. There is no entitlement or guarantee of overtime. Overtime for snow removal is also addressed.

The city also agrees to provide two “on-call” positions for the Water Department. The on-call employees must be available immediately and are guaranteed a minimum of four hours of overtime pay in addition to a stipend of $225 a week. Sick leave buyback is also addressed. The contract also addresses the grievance procedure and arbitration.

The DPW contract gave increase in the hourly base pay compensation of 1 percent for 2015; 2 percent for 2016 and three percent beginning July 1. A one-time ratification payment of $1,000 will be given to all employees who are a member of the bargaining unit as of July 1, 2016. During negotiations the DPW union also agreed to withdraw all unfair labor practices, grievances and arbitrations. One grievance was about denial of overtime. Another was denial of sick leave (under the Family Medical Leave Act) and a change in overtime practice. Also, any late slips retained in personnel files will be removed.

In the traffic supervisors contract, which goes to 2018, the annual clothing allowance will be $600 with two installments of $300. Compensation will range for a traffic supervisor from $13 per hour for 2015 to $14.40 on July 1 of this year. A senior school traffic supervisor will be paid retroactively to 2015 for $18.60 per hour to $20 per hour as of July 1.

The city council voted to approve and implement the contracts as did the unions and the mayor.