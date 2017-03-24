Mar 17 Declared Vincent F. Cammarata Day

March 24, 2017
By

Mayor Brian Arrigo proclaimed that Friday, March 17 was Vincent F. Cammarata Day for his years of service to the city and his community. Shown above Vincent F. Cammarata gets a hug from his great-granddaughter, Olivia Pisani.

  • Peter Mucci

    it is a well deserved tribute

