Revere Mourns the Loss of Restaurateur Peter Woo

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

Services were held Tuesday for Peter Woo, one of the most well-known businessmen in Revere who passed away February 26 after a brief illness.

Friends and customers gathered at Peter Woo’s Restaurant last Monday night following his passing. The restaurant was filled to capacity and there was not a dry eye in the place said one of the mourners.

“Peter Woo was a great, caring person,” said Council President and former Mayor Robert Haas Jr., who frequented August Moon and Peter Woo’s with other officials in the 90’s. “Everyone went to the August Moon for the great food. Peter will be greatly missed.”

Woo came to the United States from China at the age of 27. He worked with his family for years at the August Moon Restaurant and later opened Peter Woo’s Restaurant in 1995 with his wife at 374 Broadway on the corner of Park Avenue.

“Such a great loss to the whole community, everyone always had nothing but positive things to say about this great man,” said patron LouAnn Santaniello on Facebook.

Woo was and will always be an iconic figure in Revere.

“I’ve talked to so many over the last few days about Peter’s passing, and reminiscing about our frequent visits to August Moon,” said former mayor Dan Rizzo. “Of course, many people, if not most, followed Peter up the street to his new Broadway location. For many years, after our Monday night City Council meetings, Peter Woo’s was the place to go for several of us.”

Woo was known for his dry sense of humor and was considered to be a one of a kind guy. Patrons likened his restaurant to Cheers where everybody knows your name.

Just two months ago one friend on Peter Woo’s Facebook page said , “Peter Woo’s is truly the Holy Land, a perfect blend of Asian cuisine and heavy handed pours of fruit juice and alcohol.”

In another Facebook post by Peter Woo’s daughter-in-law Kim Lee she said he was “as old school as they come” and if he liked you he would give you the shirt off his back.

“Peter Woo came to this country with nothing, but through hard work and perseverance, realized the American Dream,” she said.

Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe said, “Peter was an iconic restauranteur in Revere.”

“Everybody knew him and he seemed to know everyone,” Keefe said. “Peter will be sorely missed behind the counter at Woo’s.”

“I will always remember this long standing Revere businessman, and all around great guy,” Rizzo said.

Peter Woo, 78, was born Oct. 12, 1939 to Kim (Li) Woo of Malden and the late Paul Woo. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth “Betty” Woo; and his daughter Linda Woo. He was predeceased by his son Edward Woo. He had five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Jenny Woo of Malden and Julie Runge of Amesbury.

Donations can be made in Peter Woo’s name to the Paralyzed Veterans of America New England Chapter, 1208 VFW Parkway, Suite 301 West Roxbury, 02132-4344 or the Brain Injury Association of Massachusetts, 30 Lyman St., Suite 10, Westborough, 01581.