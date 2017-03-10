News Briefs

FBIM ANNUAL MEETING ON SUNDAY

The Friends of Belle Isle Marsh (FBIM) invite you to attend our Annual Meeting at the Parish Hall of St. John’s Episcopal Church of Winthrop, 222 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop, on March 12, 2017 from 2 – 4pm.

Our guest speaker is High School Science teacher David Eatough, presenting “Climate Change and the future of Belle Isle”. Dave has taught science at Revere High School since 1994. His teaching and community involvement have provided many opportunities to observe the complexity of salt marsh ecosystems and he will speak about the issues of sea level rise, human impacts on climate change, and more. We hope you will join us for the talk and refreshments, as well as the election of the new slate of board members for the FBIM.

HOUSING FAMILIES OFFICE HOURS

Housing Families, a local nonprofit offering housing information and legal assistance, will be hosting monthly Office Hours at Revere City Hall starting next week, as part of a continuing initiative by the office of Mayor Brian Arrigo to connect residents in need with services that may be helpful to them.

Members of Housing Families’ Pro Bono Legal Services team will meet with residents by appointment on the second Tuesday of each month, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, in City Hall’s second floor conference room. The first office hours will be held next Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

To ensure residents in need can be served appropriately, please call Joe Gravellese in the Mayor’s Office at 781-286-8111, or email jgravellese@revere.org, to schedule an appointment.

The Pro Bono team provides legal advice, information, advocacy, referral, and representation to low income residents seeking assistance with civil law problems related to housing, family law, immigration, consumer law, and other matters. The majority of this work is for landlord/tenant issues.

The Pro Bono staff is knowledgeable about local services, which allows them to combine legal work with other existing opportunities for clients.

For more information about Housing Families, visit their website at www.housingfamilies.org.

CAPIC’s HEAD START PROGRAM IS ENROLLING!

Give your child a HEAD START!!!

CAPIC Head Start is now accepting applications for children ages 3-5, half-day 8:15am -12:15pm -no cost and full day 7:30am-5:30pm. Vouchers accepted and limited transportation (EEC contracts only) is provided.

Components: Education, Health, Family Engagement, Special Needs.

Call to make an appointment at 617-889-5690 ext.120

CAPIC Head Start Mission Statement: To prepare children to be ready to enter school ready to learn and succeed.

Center locations:

67 Crescent Ave. 65 Nahant Ave. 30A Rose St. 45 Pauline St.

Chelsea, MA Revere, MA Revere, MA Winthrop, MA

For more information visit us at www.capicinc.org<http://www.capicinc.org>

GENALOGICAL FORUM TO BE HELD

Researching your family background? Here’s your chance to learn “how to” from a knowledgeable, approachable expert. On Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 7 p.m., Temple B’nai Israel, 1 Wave Avenue, Revere, will host Jay Sage, from the Jewish Genealogical Society of Greater Boston (JGSGB).

Mr. Sage’s introduction to Jewish genealogy will cover some of the joys of discovering your relatives, debunk some of the common myths, and show you how easy it is to get started on your own research. He’ll also share anecdotes about his own research experiences, and respond to specific questions from audience members. Come with your questions (and notepads) to what is likely to be a very entertaining and informative evening. Mr. Sage has lectured at genealogy societies around the country and at the annual international conference on Jewish genealogy on the subjects of DNA testing and the use of Google Earth in genealogical research. He and his wife served as co-presidents of JGSGB from 2000 to 2003, and they are currently co-editors of the Society’s journal, Mass-Pocha.

This event is free and open to all. RSVPs requested at 781-284-8388 or reservation@tbirevere.org.

Beware of tax-related scams

The City of Revere Consumer Affairs department urges residents to beware of scams targeting taxpayers each year during tax season.

Each year during tax time, there is an uptick of data breaches that result from scammers posing as company officials tricking employees into disclosing their W-2 information. That information is then used by the scammers to file false tax returns in residents’ names.

The IRS recently issued an alert warning that schools, restaurants, hospitals, and tribal groups are among those presently being targeted. This alert serves notice to all organizations, including non-profits, to be aware of this scam.

The IRS alert is here – it both describes the hallmarks of the scam and steps that organizations can take to avoid being a victim:

https://www.irs.gov/uac/dangerous-w-2-phishing-scam-evolving-targeting-schools-restaurants-hospitals-tribal-groups-and-others

Please spread the word about this notice and be vigilant about any personal tax information shared over the phone or online. With any questions, or to report concerns, contact the Consumer Affairs Department at 781-286-8114.

CUB SCOUT Pancake Breakfast

Please join Cub Scout Pack 15 on March 19 at the American Legion at 249 Broadway Revere from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. for their annual pancake breakfast!!! Adults are $6 and children are $4 or see a Scout about a purchase in advance for a discount! This fundraiser will help support the Cubs in camping in and activities throughout the year. Bring a toiletry item for donation to our troops and receive an extra pancake free!

Complete the City Census as soon as possible

In accordance with Massachusetts General Law Chapter 51, Section 4, the 2017 Annual City Census was mailed in January to every household in the City of Revere. Upon receipt of the form review it for accuracy and make changes as needed. Sign and date the form and return it in the envelope as soon as possible, even if no changes are needed.

Census forms will not be sent to the residents in nursing homes, or senior citizen housing. Instead the administrators of these facilities are required to provide us with the necessary information.

We will not be going door to door to obtain this information.

If you have not received your census form, call the Election Department at (781) 286-8200 and a replacement form will be sent to you.

Failure to respond to this mailing shall result in removal from the active voting list and may result in removal from the voter registration rolls.

For your convenience we have placed drop off boxes at the following locations;

Revere Public Library — 179 Beach Street

Revere Housing Authority — 70 Cooledge St.

St. Jeans Credit —184-186 Shirley Ave.

Citizens Bank — 385 Broadway

East Boston Savings Bank —126 Squire Road

Rosetti-Cowan Senior Center — 25 Winthrop Ave.

Post Office Professional Building — 300 Broadway – Outer Lobby

If you return your form using the United States Postal Service you must place a stamp on the envelope. Compliance with this State requirement provides proof of residence when filing for State or Local benefits.