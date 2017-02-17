Councillors Tackle Parking Ban on City Streets

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

Parking is at a premium in Revere and commercial vehicles parking on residential streets is a problem that members of the city council would like to see controlled.

On Monday afternoon the City Council’s Public Safety Sub-Committee voted for new parking regulations. Now the issue will go before the Traffic Commission and if the regulations are approved, they would go into effect in July.

The motion was presented by Councillor-at-large Jessica Gianinno and Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna.

The proposed ordinance would end overnight parking of commercial vehicles, oversized passenger vehicles, auto homes, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and boat trailers.

“This is to improve parking and one problem we have is commercial vehicles,” McKenna said, adding that further study of the problem is still needed with the Traffic Commission.

“This is a way to address a much bigger problem,’ Gianinno said.

Owners of commercial vehicles needing to park on the street would have to apply for a $420 annual permit.

Ward 3 Councillor Arthur Guinasso said he’s seen commercial trucks stacked with ladders, snowplows and landscaping equipment parking on the sidewalks. He noted that some of the commercial vehicles have residential license plates, and that is an issue to take up with the Department of Motor Vehicles.

“This is long overdue,” said Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe. “Especially in the smaller neighborhoods.”

Ward 5 Councillor Charlie Patch said it is becoming a big problem especially since people are running a business out of their home (which is not allow either).

“Some have three or four trucks,” Patch said. “It’s supposed to be one commercial vehicle for one home according to the zoning code.”