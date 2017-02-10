Last Roll Call for Ferrante

February 10, 2017
By

Fire Lt. Frank Ferrante (center contemplate his 40 years on the department during a last roll call on Tuesday morning, Feb. 7. Shown Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright (left) , Lt. Frank Ferrante and Capt. Tom DeSisto.

  • Thomas Prizio

    HI Revere Journal, Nice photo of my Pals. Just wanna let you know that the Captain on the end is not Captain Tom Deisito but Captain Tom Prizio. Thanks for the photo.

  • Michael Amato

    Chief, Captain, and Lieutenant. Three of the best guys anyone could ever hope to work with.

