Tony C Jersey Retirement Campaign Continues

Mickey “Say No To Drugs” Casoli brought together supporters of the effort to retire Tony Conigliaro’s Boston Red Sox jersey No. 25. Pictured at Chelsea City Hall for the gathering are, from left, Chelsea City Manager and former Revere Mayor Tom Ambrosino, Citizens Bank Vice-President Jeff Howe, Speaker of the House Robert A. DeLeo, Mickey “Say No To Drugs Casoli, Richie Conigliaro, Suffolk County Register of Deeds Stephen Murphy, Lou Makakis, and Winthrop School Committee member Tino Capobianco. Casoli, Conigliaro (Tony’s younger brother), Murphy, and Makakis continue to lead the effort to retire the former Boston Red Sox star’s jersey number. Casoli praised City Manager Ambrosino, Speaker DeLeo, and Register Steve Murphy for endorsing the “Retire Tony C.’s Jersey” Campaign.