Police Chief Cafarelli’s Contract Not to be Renewed

January 6, 2017
By Cary Shuman

Police Chief Joseph Cafarelli

Revere Police Chief Joseph Cafarelli has confirmed that his contract as chief will not be renewed when it expires in June.

Cafarelli told the Journal Tuesday that Mayor Brian Arrigo informed him in writing last week that he will not be reappointed as chief of the Revere Police Deparment. Cafarelli said he will serve out his contract that expires on June 30, 2017.

“I’m quite disappointed, I have to say, but not particularly surprised,” said Cafarelli, who was appointed chief in early 2012 by then-mayor Dan Rizzo.

Cafarelli said he has no plans after he steps down as chief. “I’m looking at options. I’ve had some offers that I’m exploring but I’m taking it just one day at a time at this point. I’m processing it with my family.”

Cafarelli expressed his gratitude to the officers in the Revere Police Department.

“It’s been a humbling experience to lead such a fine group of law enforcement professionals and I hope that I served this city and my people well,” said Cafarelli.

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers said Cafarelli told him in a telephone conversation Friday that he would not be reappointed as chief.

“He told me that he would not be reappointed and he would be leaving at the end of June,” Powers said. “I was surprised upon hearing the news.”

Powers lauded Cafarelli’s service as the leader of the department.

 I feel that Chief Cafarelli did a credible job. However, it is the mayor’s option to have a person of his own choosing. Sometimes you have a chief that operates one way in the implementation of policies and a mayor who wants to see something else.”

Mayor Brian Arrigo was unavailable for comment.

  • Kellie

    Why is brian never available for comment? He does something shady and then hides. maybe the journal should ask omar-he gets paid enough. I voted for this guy. he’s a one-termer for sure. why does powers not know about the chief? what’s the point of having a council if they don’t know what’s happening and brian can do whatever he wants to?

  • Steve Aiello

    Good chiefs are hard to come by. Chief Cafarelli will have no problem finding another job. Good mayors are even harder to come by obviously. Mayor Arrigo should start looking for a new job now…

  • PatiolaBoston

    It’s a benni of the Mayor to pick his top Cop just like he picks out of city assistants while breaking and disrespecting his own city ordinance regarding residency rules. You wouldn’t think the Mayor Office and RPD and politics should mix though, would you? Hummm

  • myboys2

    How is that this mayor is never available for comment I regret voting for him and his side kick Omar his salary is ridiculous as I believe most of the residents of Revere would agree enjoy your one term Brian disappointed with your decisions since taking office

