Nick Bua Honored

January 6, 2017
By

rvr_20170104_a1

Councillor Ira Novoselsky presented retiring Director of the Revere Veterans Services Depatment Nick Bua with a special plaque to commemorate his service to country and City.

  • turtl3l0ver

    I’m Nick’s friend :b

Search the Journal


Our Network

Full Print Edition




Get Adobe Flash player