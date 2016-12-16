Trump and the Vote

December 16, 2016
By

We love how many of the national commentators and pundits always point out that while Donald Trump won the presidency, he didn’t get the popular vote. Well, it’s clear Donald Trump’s strategy was to reach the 270 electoral votes he needed to become the President of the United States. And that’s what he did, executing a strategy of campaigning in the swing states such of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Ohio as Election Day approached.

That strategy worked well as he swept those four states on Election Day. Had the popular vote been the process by which the President is elected, Trump would have campaigned more in California, New York, and New England.  Let’s give President-Elect Trump and the amazing Kellyanne Conway credit for winning an election few pundits thought he could.

  • drensber

    Amazing that the Journal staff would publish a “yea rah Trump” type article in a city where the overwhelming majority voted against it.

    I have no doubt that a majority of the _white_ residents of Revere voted for Trump, though, and this opinion piece should make it clear to everyone that the Revere Journal only cares about Revere’s old-guard.

    Newer residents should start a competing paper that represents the whole city.

Search the Journal


Our Network

Full Print Edition




Get Adobe Flash player