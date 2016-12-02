Keefe Seeks Plebiscite for Marijuana Shops in Revere

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

Monday night Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe announced to the city council that he’d like a petition drive to put the topic of marijuana shops back in the hands of voters to stop any shops in Revere.

“I want to get ahead of the bill,” Keefe said. “If you read the bill you will see there is an ‘opt-out’ section. I feel 10 times more passionate about this than anything.

Keefe noted that Question 4, seeking to make the recreational use of marijuana legal, on the November 8 ballot was passed by the state but failed in Revere with 10,184 ’no’ votes and 9,142 ‘yes’ votes.

The medical marijuana dispensary planned for Railroad Avenue would be grandfathered. The business has not opened yet and has just one more step to take with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, which grants medical marijuana licenses.

He noted that putting a stop to a slot casino and pot shops is in keeping with the push to make a better image for Revere.

“There’s no way, shape, or form to have this in our city,” Keefe said. “I will call for a petition vote. The money isn’t worth it.”

Keefe urged people to call or email to get the petition going.

“These types of establishments have a right in our society,” said Ward 3 Councillor Arthur Guinasso, adding that issues like the former Moonlight Video resulted in the creation of the TED district.

Guinasso and Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky agreed that the city solicitor should look at the bill and confirm if there is an “opt-out” section.

Councillor-at-Large George Rotondo said people are going to go somewhere else to get marijuana.

“I’m not going to tell someone what vice to use,” he said. “But I do question people driving under the influence (of pot).”

The council approved Keefe motion to seek information from the Mayor and the City Solicitor.